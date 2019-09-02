Asia-Pacific Heart Failure Therapeutics Markets to 2024 - Launch of Entresto & Its Label Expansion Will Drive Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart Failure Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 - Growth Driven by Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Uptake of Recently Launched Therapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HF Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $1,435.9M in 2024, growing from $733.7M in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

In the current market, chronic HF-REF patients can be treated with Entresto, Procoralan, ACE inhibitors, ATR blockers and beta blockers, while patients with acute HF can be prescribed therapies such as carperitide, diuretics and isosorbide dinitrate.



However, significant unmet need remains for products that can treat HF-PEF patients and evidence-based therapy for acute HF. Entresto is in the pipeline for HF-PEF patients, and omecamtiv mecarbil and vericiguat are currently in Phase III development for post-acute patients.



Scope

How would the approval of Entresto to treat HF-PEF patients affect the competitive landscape, with no therapy currently available to address this patient subset?

The HF market is crowded with cheap, generic, me-too drugs, making it a particularly difficult market to penetrate. What are the main barriers a new therapy faces when entering the HF market?

The pipeline for HF therapies is quite diverse with a range of molecule types and molecular targets.

Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

The level of unmet needs in the HF market is significantly high. Will the pipeline drugs fulfill these unmet needs of the market?

The market forecasts indicate that Japan will contribute the most to the Asia-Pacific market value due to the emergence of novel therapies.

How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets?

How could changes in risk factors such as population age, CVD and lifestyle influence the market?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in HF, with total deal values ranging from under $0.072m to over $1000m.

How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

What were the terms and conditions of key licensing deals?

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Symptoms

2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology

2.4.1 Pathophysiology

2.5 Diagnosis

2.5.1 Diagnostic Algorithm for Chronic HF

2.5.2 Diagnostic Algorithm for Acute HF

2.6 Disease Classification

2.6.1 Co-morbidities and Complications

2.7 Prognosis

2.8 Treatment Options and Treatment Algorithm

2.8.1 Treatment Options

2.8.2 Treatment Algorithm

2.8.3 Non-pharmacological Treatments



3 Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Entresto (sacubitril plus valsartan) - Novartis

3.1.2 Procoralan (ivabradine) - Les Laboratoires Servier

3.1.3 Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

3.1.4 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

3.1.5 Diuretics

3.1.6 Beta Blockers

3.1.7 Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists

3.1.8 Digoxin

3.2 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.2 Pipeline by Molecular Target

4.3 Promising Pipeline Candidates

4.3.1 Omecamtiv mecarbil (CK-1827452/AMG-423) - Cynokinetics

4.3.2 Vericiguat - Bayer/Merck & Co.

4.4 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products

4.5 Product Competitiveness Framework



5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.2 Clinical Trial Size

5.3 Clinical Trial Duration

5.4 Summary of Clinical Trial Metrics



6 Multi-scenario Forecast

6.1 Geographical Markets

6.2 Asia-Pacific Market

6.3 India

6.4 China

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Japan



7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers

7.1.1 Rising Prevalence and Growing Awareness of the Disease to Drive Market Growth

7.1.2 Promising Pipeline Products that Target Unmet Needs for HF

7.1.3 Increasing Awareness and Diversified Healthcare Reform to Boost Market Growth

7.1.4 Launch of Entresto and its Label Expansion will Drive Market Growth

7.2 Barriers

7.2.1 Market Access for New Therapies as well as Crowded and Cheap Generic Market

7.2.2 Lack of Development of Acute HF Pipeline Products

7.2.3 Reluctance of Cardiologists to Adopt New Therapies



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.2 Co-development Deals



9 Appendix



