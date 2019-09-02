Busan in South Korea is fast becoming a world-class MICE destination

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although the bustling South Korean city of Busan may be best known for its attractive beaches, large port and striking temples, it has recently arisen as a regional hub for conferences and events. Nothing exemplifies this more than the fact the city has been chosen to host the next ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit between November 25 and 26 this year.



Undoubtedly, the decision to award such a prestigious event to Busan was influenced by the city’s impressive selection of MICE venues, including Nurimaru APEC House and the eco-friendly F1963. Additional event spaces, principally targeting the arts and entertainment sectors, are on the way.

“By 2022, we’ll see the arrival of the Busan International Arts Centre, the Busan Opera House, and the Busan Lotte Town Tower. Together, they are expected to boost the city’s venue offerings for a wide range of global events,” Jinhwa Lee, Deputy Manager of the MICE Bureau at Busan Tourism Organisation, wrote exclusively in the latest edition of Business Destinations .

The Busan International Arts Centre will cover an expansive 29,000sq m and offer exhibition halls, meeting rooms and a 2,000-seat concert hall. The Busan Opera House, meanwhile, will encompass 51,000sq m and house a 1,800-seat grand theatre, a 300-seat small theatre, an exhibition hall and a magnificent rooftop space.

In 2014, the city’s artistic credentials were given a boost when Busan received the UNESCO “Creative City of Film” designation and in the years since, events like the Busan One Asia Festival and Art Busan have attracted large global audiences. But no matter how big or small the number of attendees, hosts can expect a wide range of subsidies and support services from the Busan Tourism Organisation , ensuring each event is the best it can possibly be.

To find out more about all Busan’s MICE industry has to offer, check out an exclusive article in the latest issue of Business Destinations, available in print, online and on tablet now.

