e92cloud launches to drive cybersecurity for the cloud, as leading VAD Securicom Global rebrands

e92cloud demonstrates focus and accelerated growth as it joins the e92plus family

SURBITON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- e92cloud have announced their new brand to the UK channel, becoming a recognisable part of the e92plus group, and been confirmed as a Distribution Partner for Check Point Technologies, specialising in their CloudGuard product range.e92cloud have enjoyed 600%+ year on year hyper-growth in the last 24 months, and helped establish vendor partners in the UK channel while accelerating many VARs in building their cloud business. The next step was to rebrand as e92cloud from Securicom Global, help leverage the awareness and reputation of e92plus, and continue the explosive growth and confirm its position as the leading cloud security VAD in the UK channel.Since its creation in 2016, the distributor has been at the forefront of introducing some of the most exciting and disruptive technologies to the UK channel. By partnering with some of the largest channel VARs as well as the new, born-in-the-cloud partners, they have helped secure and empower organisations as they embrace the potential of digital transformation initiatives, DevSecOps and agile application development, and the migration to public and private cloud environments.In 2017, Securicom Global became part of the e92plus group of companies. This step enabled the company to focus fully on hyper growth technologies, building on the rapid revenue growth achieved through high end-user touch and engagement with the extensive e92plus group added-value services that enables the vendors to build a strong partner community.e92cloud is clearly positioned as the leading cloud VAD, bringing the most advanced cybersecurity technologies from both emerging start-ups and industry giants to the channel, enabling them to embrace the opportunities of cloud computing and support their customers’ digital transformation projects.Mukesh Gupta, CEO & Founder at e92group, comments “We’ve been delighted to have helped support Securicom Global’s journey, and their fantastic growth since they became part of the e92plus group. With the cloud now firmly part of the channel’s success and integral to so many organisation’s IT strategy, it’s the perfect time for the brand to reflect that, and their importance to the e92group as we continue the fantastic growth towards becoming a £100m business”.Sam Murdoch, Managing Director at e92cloud, says “Helping organisations secure their journey to the cloud has been central to our business, and our new brand reflects that. Becoming part of the e92group has given our partners access to their award winning services, while we’ve retained the agile approach and unique customer focus that has brought us such fantastic growth. This change will help us accelerate even quicker.”e92cloud has built a strong portfolio of seven vendors, that range from emerging tech start-ups to technology that’s been acquired by one of the industry’s giants. One of those solutions is CloudGuard from Check Point, formerly Dome9, and part of how Check Point are transforming to offer the most comprehensive security for cloud environments, protecting against the most advanced attacks. For Check Point, the engagement with e92cloud as part of their channel strategy is essential.Michael Wakefield, Head of Channel UK & IE for Check Point Software Technologies, comments “As a cloud-native specialist distributor, e92cloud has in-depth experience in recommending and deploying solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure their digital transformation initiatives. The company’s team has an excellent understanding of Check Point’s CloudGuard security technologies, and is proactive in driving end-user awareness and in sharing its knowledge with VARs, helping to create a community of experts that better serves our mutual customers as trusted security advisors. They are a truly valued partner.”



