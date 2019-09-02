Inspired by a Golden Retriever, this Startup is Solving the Fast Fashion Problem with Advanced Fabric and Nanotechnology

Bioengineered from the Dual Coat of a Golden Retriever

SINGAPORE, CENTRAL SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Students from The University of Oxford and Yale-NUS College have developed a completely novel type of fabric blend, consisting of Tencel™, Polyester and Spandex and infused it with Nanotechnology to offer sustainable fashion that meets the demands of a modern lifestyle. DualCoat™ Technology.

The inspiration for the material came from an unlikely source; the Dual Coat of a Golden Retriever, composed of guard hairs and an undercoat, which synergistically act to provide thermoregulation in a wide variety of environments, as well as dust and dirt repelling qualities.

Inspired, MBF sought a natural solution to the man-made problem of fast fashion. This led to the creation of a sustainable pair of shorts, perfect for the modern lifestyle. After extensive R&D across various countries over 2 years, MBF was finally able to invent a proprietary fabric: The DualCoat™. This material solves the sustainable problem in 3 simple ways: by saving trees, saving large amounts of water and being recyclable.

The DualCoat™ uses a unique blend of Tencel™, Polyester, and Spandex to make this work. Tencel™ uses 100 times less water to produce than traditional cotton, and fewer harmful chemicals are released into the environment. Also, Tencel™ uses discarded cotton scraps from textile facilities with sustainably sourced wood pulp from their own regenerative forests massively reducing overall waste and saving large amounts of trees.

Furthermore, the Nanofibrils on the surface of Tencel™ not only makes the fabric softer than Silk but most importantly inhibit bacterial growth. DualCoat™ also incorporates Spandex to create a 4-way stretch to further increase comfort, versatility, and breathability in our shorts.

MBF’s DualCoat™ is unique because of the way it uses polyester to repel liquid and stains at the molecular level. MBF claims that this antibacterial growth, odor-resistant and stain-proof fabric combination is the key to truly reduce excessive washing. MBF are the only ones who have been able to do this so successfully to the point where they offer their product confidently in white.

MBF is also in talks with several sustainable factories to work on a solution to make DualCoat™ more easily recycled.

Why not buy the most versatile pair of shorts in the world and save the planet at the same time?

