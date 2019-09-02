Global Coatings Market 2019-2030: Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Oleophobic, and Omniphobic Coatings

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Oleophobic and Omniphobic Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers:

Market segmentation

Existing and new technology solutions

Market drivers and trends

Applications by market

Global revenues, historical and forecasted to 2030

Key players (Over 150 company profiles)

There has been increased research and commercial activity in hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings that demonstrate the ability to shed fluids quickly off of surfaces. Superhydrophobic sprays applied by the consumer are available in a number of markets including textiles and architectural coatings. The market also expanded over the few years in markets such as automotive, packaging, aerospace and especially electronics (for waterproofing).



They are characterized by very high water and oil contact angles and are applied to a wide variety of surfaces and substrates, imparting anti-fingerprint, anti-soil, anti-fouling, self-cleaning, anti-icing, anti-microbial, easy-to-clean and anti-corrosion properties. Other properties that have been incorporated include transparency and colour, anisotropy, reversibility, flexibility and breathability (moisture vapour transfer).



Hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings offer a multitude of industrial benefits including:



Consumer electronics

Anti-fingerprint coatings for optical surfaces such as displays and touch panels.

Coatings that self-clean themselves from contamination by fingerprints, greasy smudges, makeup and other natural oils that are otherwise difficult to remove and which significantly deteriorate the view and appearance.

Hydrophobic and oleophobic precision optics.

Encapsulation of moisture- and oxygen-sensitive electronics, such as OLED (organic light-emitting device) lighting and displays, quantum dot films, photovoltaics, and flexible electronics.

The printed circuit board and semiconductor/semiconductor packaging.

Interior surfaces

Anti-smudge and non-stick stainless steel components.

Coatings for household appliances and surfaces to prevent mould, fight bacteria and hide fingerprints.

Buildings

Dirt resistant and anti-soiling (glass, ceramics, metal) coatings.

Waterproof coatings for wood, stone, concrete and lacquer.

Protection against graffiti.

Consumer products

Anti-smudge coatings for eyeglasses.

Textiles

Waterproof textiles and leather.

Stain resistant fabrics.

Medical and healthcare

Biocidal hydrophobic coatings.

Anti-microbial coatings for use in hospitals where the potential spread of bacterial infections creates a hazard.

Aerospace

Ice adhesion barriers.

Window panels in aircraft.

Automotive and transportation

Anti-fogging and self-cleaning glass.

Anti-stain and self-cleaning textiles in public transport.

Easy-to-clean and self- cleaning treatments for vehicle windscreens, headlights and wheel rims.

Marine

Anti-icing coatings on ship structures.

Bio-fouling prevention through super repellent, slippery surfaces.

Plastics

Plastic with superior properties - weather resistant and hydrophobic.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Advanced coatings and nanocoatings

1.2 Hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, olephobic and omniphobic coatings

1.3 Markets

1.4 Market drivers and trends

1.5 Global market size and opportunity for HSHOOO coatings

1.5.1 Regional demand for HSHOOO coatings

1.6 Market and technical challenges



2 Introduction

2.1 Nanocoatings

2.1.1 Properties

2.1.2 Benefits of using nanocoatings

2.1.3 Types

2.1.4 Main production and synthesis methods

2.2 Hydrophobic coatings and surfaces

2.2.1 Hydrophilic coatings

2.2.2 Hydrophobic coatings

2.2.3 Properties

2.3 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

2.3.1 Properties

2.3.2 Durability issues

2.3.3 Nanocellulose

2.4 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

2.4.1 SLIPS

2.4.2 Covalent bonding

2.4.3 Step-growth graft polymerization

2.4.4 Applications



3 Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Olephobic and Omniphobic Coatings Market Structure



4 Anti-Fingerprint Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Olephobic and Omniphobic Coatings



5 Anti-Microbial Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Olephobic and Omniphobic Coatings



6 Anti-Corrosion Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Olephobic and Omniphobic Coatings



7 Self-Cleaning Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Olephobic and Omniphobic Coatings



8 Anti-Icing Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Olephobic and Omniphobic Coatings



9 Market Segment Analysis, By End User Market

9.1 Electronics

9.1.1 Market drivers and trends

9.1.2 Applications

9.1.2.1 Waterproof electronics coatings

9.1.3 Global market revenues

9.1.4 Companies

9.2 Aircraft and Aerospace

9.2.1 Market drivers and trends

9.2.2 Applications

9.2.2.1 Icing prevention

9.2.2.2 Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic corrosion resistance

9.2.2.3 Insect contamination

9.2.3 Global market revenues

9.2.4 Companies

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market drivers and trends

9.3.2 Applications

9.3.3 Global market revenues

9.3.4 Companies

9.4 Medical & Healthcare

9.4.1 Market drivers and trends

9.4.2 Applications

9.4.2.1 Anti-fouling

9.4.2.2 Anti-microbial and infection control

9.4.2.3 Medical device coatings

9.4.3 Global market revenues

9.4.4 Companies

9.5 Textiles and Apparel

9.5.1 Market drivers and trends

9.5.2 Applications

9.5.3 Global market revenues

9.5.4 Companies

9.6 Household Care, Hygiene and Sanitary

9.6.1 Market drivers and trends

9.6.2 Applications

9.6.2.1 Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean

9.6.2.2 Food preparation and processing

9.6.2.3 Indoor pollutants and air quality

9.6.3 Global market revenues

9.6.4 Companies

9.7 Marine

9.7.1 Market drivers and trends

9.7.2 Applications

9.7.3 Global market revenues

9.7.4 Companies

9.8 Exterior Coatings

9.8.1 Market drivers and trends

9.8.2 Applications

9.8.2.1 Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials

9.8.2.2 Anti-graffiti

9.8.2.3 Self-cleaning constuction materials

9.8.3 Global market revenues

9.8.4 Companies

9.9 Energy (Wind Turbines and Solar Cell Protection)

9.9.1 Market drivers and trends

9.9.2 Applications

9.9.2.1 Wind energy

9.9.2.2 Solar

9.9.3 Global market revenues

9.9.4 Companies

9.10 Oil and Gas Exploration

9.10.1 Market drivers and trends

9.10.2 Applications

9.10.3 Global market revenues

9.10.4 Companies



10 Company Profiles (150 Company Profiles)



11 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsfa30

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.