Rong360 Jianpu Technology Survey: How do Modern Chinese Families Choose Where Their Children Will Go for the Summer?

Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Rong360 Jianpu Technology Summer Break Survey-Class preference in different regions

Recently, Chinese parents have tended to spend more money on their children’s extra programs during summer vacation.

BEIJING, CHINA, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Chinese parents have tended to spend more money on their children’s extra programs during summer vacation. The saying "a half year’s salary couldn't support one child’s summer" has gone viral on Weibo.So how many classes do children need to attend during summer? To find out the answers, Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) released the questionnaire "Sharing Children's Bills – A Survey on Summer Vacation Economy" to hear the voices of the parents.Among all types of classes, the most popular ones are English and Math Olympics, with nearly half of the respondents choosing such courses. Especially in first-tier cities, more than 60% of respondents have said their children have taken classes in those subjects.Children in first-tier cities are also active in sports programs accounting for more than 40% of the participants. Among all the sports programs, swimming is the most popular one, chosen by 68% of respondents. 30% of respondents choose taekwondo, 20% choose basketball, 16 percent choose table tennis and only 4% choose soccer.As for performing art classes, dance ranks first with 71.88% of respondents choosing it. 28.13% of respondents chose singing, while only 9.38% chose traditional Chinese folk arts.When it comes to music lessons, piano is the most common choice. 61.54% of respondents said that their children have participated in piano classes. Mr. Wang from Beijing has also arranged piano training for his child. He said he spent tens of thousands of RMB on a piano for his child to practice at home.However, an overseas study tour, which despite recent increasingly popularity is still a rare choice, with only 2.84% of respondents selecting it. It is worth mentioning that 11.11% of respondents in county-level cities and suburban areas have participated in such a study tour, while only 1.06% in first-tier cities have done the same."The children are too young," said Mr. Wang, a ten-year-old girl’s father. "They can't remember anything and the trip is too short. It's hard to tell what effect it will have on them." The high cost of overseas study tour is also one of the reasons for his reluctance to participate. "My child’s teacher has organized a study tour abroad once. Each student was charged 20,000 RMB (roughly 2857 US$) for a week's study tour. If the expenses of parents are included, the cost would be around 50,000 RMB (roughly 7142 US$). It’s too much,” he said.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.