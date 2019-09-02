Marine Diesel Engine Market Size to Worth US$ 8.1 bn by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Marine Diesel Engine Market Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth and Forecast 2019-2026”

Marine diesel engines can be defined as diesel engines. These are used as the primary source of boats' main motors and vessel propellers. There are multiple marine engine kinds; some marine motors, for instance, use gas as fuel. Of the many marine motors, marine diesel engines have the greatest thermal efficiency, i.e. capacity to obtain fuel energy. It is therefore a typical marine engine. The marine diesel engine is used to propel a vessel and assist produce energy for board ships comprising business ships, offshore aid ships and other marine ships operating on diverse fuels including gas oil, diesel oil, etc. Improved fuel efficiency, low fuel consumption, low damaging emissions, simple servicing, durability, smooth operation and elevated performance will increase item implementation. Improved ship compatibility coupled with petrol accessibility are the underlining variables pushing the company situation further.

The worldwide market for marine diesel engines has expanded mainly as shipping industry needs to decrease carbon emissions. The shipping industry focuses on developing higher-efficient diesel engines that use less diesel while offering more ship propulsion. However, the latest shipping and shipbuilding downturn has impaired the market. Shipbuilding orders decreased with lower shipping prices. Recovery is anticipated during the forecast period; however, it would rely on several variables, such as crude oil prices and multiple nations' financial development. Rising seaborne trade across emerging economies along with growing demand for economically viable engines due to benefits including durability, reliability, and fuel efficiency will stimulate market growth for marine diesel engines. The swift change from residual fuel motors to diesel engines along with shifting shipping industry focus is laid to drive consumer penetration. Key advantages, including easy accessibility and small diesel costs, make ship-owners acceptance viable over other alternative fuels. Technological advances and advances in product design leading to small operating costs will further increase the landscape. Marine diesel engine is an inner combustion engine in which ignition of the fuel introduced into the combustion chamber is triggered by the elevated temperature a gas achieves when heavily squeezed in a vessel.

The marine diesel engine is extremely focused, producing top sixteen manufacturers account for 90% of worldwide manufacturing, and high-end products originate primarily from China and Korea. Medium velocity is expected to expand due to increased marine tourism and increased demand for recreational ships including cruises, ferries, yachts and passenger vessels. Increasing worldwide imports and exports of countless commodities including ores, merchandise, and minerals will favorably affect item assembly. Moreover, multiple cruise ship businesses including Costa Asia, Royal Caribbean and Star Cruise are increasing their portfolio by including fresh, state-of-the-art cruise boats that are more luxurious and can provide stronger passenger experience.

Declining crude oil prices, combined with rising seaborne passenger traffic, are laid to encourage item acceptance. Implementing public measures to reduce marine pollution mainly across emission control fields increased the demand for low-emission motors. Major industry players have changed their product lines to engines equipped with scrubbers and catalytic reactors, which in turn will enhance production deployment. The global marine diesel engine market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Developed countries in North America and Latin America are traditional marine vessel markets; hence, they are also traditional marine diesel engine market regions. During the forecast period, however, demand for marine diesel engines is expected to rise in emerging regions.

Key Players & Strategies

Some vital players in the marine diesel engine market includes artily, Teekay Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries, John Deere, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, MAN Energy Solutions, STX Engines, Sinokor Merchant Marine, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., IHI Corporation, Volvo Penta, Rolls Royce, Scania, Shoei Kisen, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Neptune Orient Lines, and SOVCOMFLOT among others.

