SAEX NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. – SAEX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) between March 15, 2016 and August 15, 2019 , inclusive (the “Class Period”).



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, SAEX and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements by failing to consolidate the results of Alaska Seismic Ventures, LLC (“ASV”), an entity in which the Company had a controlling financial interest, in its financial statements. These accounting abuses led to the Company disclosing: (i) the existence of SEC and internal investigations into the Company’s financial reporting; (ii) the need for SAEX to restate all of its financial statements covering 2015 through 2018; (iii) CEO Jeffrey Hastings had been placed on administrative leave; and (iv) CFO and General Counsel Brent Whitely had been fired. When this news entered the market, the lawsuit alleges that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

