Cardone Capital Predicts $3 Billion in Assets Under Management by 2020

Cardone Capital

The Cardone real estate empire is growing at an unprecedented rate.

If you’re sick and tired of the stock market, this is the ideal investment for you.” — Grant Cardone

AVENTURA, FL, USA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its tagline “Making big deals available to everyday investors,” Cardone Capital is gaining a reputation within the industry for simplifying the real estate investment process for investors. The company’s portfolio currently consists of over 6,200 units with a total value of $1.3 billion and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

“I’m very confident we can get to $3 billion in assets under management by next year,” says founder and CEO Grant Cardone. “We’re expanding rapidly. Funds IV and V are almost closed, and there are only a few spots left. This brings us up to $1.3 billion in assets under management, with a total of over 6,200 multifamily units.”

Specializing in multifamily units, Cardone Capital raises money from the public by launching equity funds in which investors can purchase units/shares. The funds are used to purchase existing income-generating properties, and the cash generated is distributed to investors on a regular monthly basis.

Investing with Cardone offers a number of advantages over the competition.

Cardone Capital manages the properties and takes care of all of the details, including property maintenance. The units are located in desirable locations throughout several U.S. states, and are rented out to creditworthy tenants. And since the company does not pay any fees or commissions to any party for raising capital, more of investors’ money is being invested into the projects.

“If you’re sick and tired of the stock market, this is the ideal investment for you,” says Cardone. “In my opinion it’s the perfect, passive investment because there’s no work involved for the investor at all. We do it all. And best of all, distributions are paid out monthly so you’ll see a cash flow in just 30 to 90 days.”

Cardone recently announced the addition of a bonus property into Fund IV and Fund V. 10x Living at Breakfast Pointe, is a desirable 360-unit multifamily complex located in the heart of Panama City Beach, Florida. With the recent addition of this property, Fund IV and Fund V now have a total of five properties equaling 2,014 units and a total property portfolio value of $472 million.

“If you wish to invest prior to the close of the current two funds, now’s the time. You won’t find a better opportunity anywhere.”

For more information, visit www.CardoneCapital.com and click on Schedule a Call.

About Cardone Capital

On a mission to identify, acquire, and manage income-producing properties in quality grade locations, Cardone Capital provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions, while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 6,200units with a total value of over $1.3 billion, and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

To find out more, visit the website at https://cardonecapital.com/.

Our offerings under Rule 506(c) are for accredited investors only.

FOR OUR CURRENT REGULATION A OFFERING, NO SALE MAY BE MADE TO YOU IN THIS OFFERING IF THE AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE YOU PAY IS MORE THAN 10% OF THE GREATER OF YOUR ANNUAL INCOME OR NET WORTH. DIFFERENT RULES APPLY TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS AND NON-NATURAL PERSONS. BEFORE MAKING ANY REPRESENTATION THAT YOUR INVESTMENT DOES NOT EXCEED APPLICABLE THRESHOLDS, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO REVIEW RULE 251(D)(2)(I)(C) OF REGULATION A. FOR GENERAL INFORMATION ON INVESTING, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO REFER TO WWW.INVESTOR.GOV.

For our anticipated Regulation A offering, until such time that the Offering Statement is qualified by the SEC, no money or consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response prior to qualification, such money will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified. Any offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Our Offering Circular, which is part of the Offering Statement, may be found at https://cardonecapital/offering-1





