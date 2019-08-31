Artistic Director's riff on "Newark, Italy & me." (Lulu ) for Daniel P Quinn

Newark, Italy and me

Artistic Director's riff on "Newark, Italy & me." (Lulu ) for 2019

RAHWAY, NJ, USA, August 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Daniel P Quinn has captured a bygone era with such detailed, loving, bittersweet accuracy.Such family memories - and they are rich indeed, considering he hails from two such vibrant, singularly civilized cultures ...Irish- and Italian-American; no fooling around! The old Newark comes alive in his poignant, celebrating words ...as does the glory that was Paterson, NJ, birthplace of American industry ...-- Hey, it/they - still is/are, both these wonderful, bustling, BUSY New Jersey cities! eh, all? in their 20th century heydays ...Phoenixes now rising from the strong, struggling and WONDERFULLY PERSEVERING "ashes ..."?- Nope; the people of Newark since the "White Flight," post-WWII,are every bit as validly vibrant as those who came before, let's face it, eh?-- It's just a rapidly e'er changing mixture of eras we are so challenged to be negotiating,we Americans and we globally over-populated, fascinating yet always goofy-enough humans ...Bravo to all who appreciate the seemingly boundless energy, spirit and enterprise that is Newark.Thank you, Mr. Quinn, for bringing the pre-21st century Newark once again to such sweet, happy life ... a rewarding, compelling, intensely-personally-felt trip down Memory Lane, indeed".V. Hammer, Artistic DirectorMidlantic Theatre CompanyArtistic Director's riff on "Newark, Italy & me." (Lulu ) for 2019.Now on sale for $19.99. Prices go up in October.



