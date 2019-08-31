Carla J Lawson Recognizes Sponsors, Patrons of New, Black, Female Superhero Series
Platform includes a literary soundtrack by DeeJazz and an exciting, three-book seriesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Area Artist and Author, Carla J Lawson is recognizing her first round patrons and sponsors of her next, African American female superhero, her publicist announced today.
The series features Odara, an African American, female superhero. Odara's superpowers allow her to feel everything, see what no one else can, and hear the voices of the earth. The character diversifies science fiction as well as creates a strong force in Afro futurism.
“Carla is proud to recognize the dedicated organizations and individuals who generously contributed to her first round of funding,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Carla J Lawson. “Without their commitment, it would be difficult for her to launch in depth as she has.”
Distinguished contributors are:
Ryan and Jessica Cerami, CA
Erma Smith, CA
Kenny and Alvin Pickettay Jones, CA
Jennifer Blackman, CA
Tanisha Hodge, Washington, District of Columbia
Patsy Sherman, CA
Kahila Nilsson, CA
Arthur Roland Realty, CA
Sharifa Freightman, CA
Lillie Freightman CA, IL
Karen Goodbar, CA
Esther Campbell, CA
Stacy Vann, CA
The project is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/african-american-superhero-to-launch?rcid For bookings and sponsorships opportunities, contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-581-2570
