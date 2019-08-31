Carla J Lawson Recognizes Sponsors, Patrons of New, Black, Female Superhero Series

Carla J. Lawson, Author, Visual Artist

Platform includes a literary soundtrack by DeeJazz and an exciting, three-book series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Bay Area Artist and Author, Carla J Lawson is recognizing her first round patrons and sponsors of her next, African American female superhero , her publicist announced today.The series features Odara, an African American, female superhero. Odara's superpowers allow her to feel everything, see what no one else can, and hear the voices of the earth. The character diversifies science fiction as well as creates a strong force in Afro futurism.“Carla is proud to recognize the dedicated organizations and individuals who generously contributed to her first round of funding,” stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Carla J Lawson. “Without their commitment, it would be difficult for her to launch in depth as she has.”Distinguished contributors are:Ryan and Jessica Cerami, CAErma Smith, CAKenny and Alvin Pickettay Jones, CAJennifer Blackman, CATanisha Hodge, Washington, District of ColumbiaPatsy Sherman, CAKahila Nilsson, CAArthur Roland Realty, CASharifa Freightman, CALillie Freightman CA, ILKaren Goodbar, CAEsther Campbell, CAStacy Vann, CAThe project is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/african-american-superhero-to-launch?rcid For bookings and sponsorships opportunities, contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com



