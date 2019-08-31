NEW COALITION UNITES CARIBBEAN AND WORLD TOWARDS PEACE

Nigerian and South African Embassies working with HWPL to spread a culture of peace MOUs being signed by Ambassadors in Washington D.C. to join efforts with DC HWPL for the work of peace

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 300 community members and 30 ambassadors, former Caribbean heads of state and civil society organizations from the Caribbean Basin, Latin America, Africa, and the United States came together to announce the official launch of the new Coalition for Caribbean Leaders for Peace (CCLP) in Washington D.C. on August 27.

The CCLP seeks to improve regional unrest by (1) promoting peaceful coexistence amongst fraction groups in Latin America and the Caribbean through peace education programs, and (2) advancing the implementation of international peace law that further reinforces principles of peacebuilding based on the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).

The DPCW is a legal framework for spreading a culture of peace on a local, national, and international level. The DPCW, which serves as the solution for worldwide peace and conflict resolution, has already been enacted as a National Declaration in several countries around the world; including Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles and eSwatini, and international organizations such as the Central American Parliament. The goal is for the law to be presented as an international resolution through the United Nations.

“As we celebrate the Caribbean as a peaceful zone, we should consider how their efforts towards peace can serve as a model worldwide,” says program emcee Joy Mala. “Let’s reflect on how each of us gathered here can contribute to the work of peace...ultimately, the DPCW is the answer to sustainable peace.”

Coalition members include the Honorable Said Musa, Former Prime Minister of Belize; The Honorable Tillman Thomas, Former Prime Minister of Grenada; The Honorable Samuel Hinds, Former President of Guyana; The Honorable Owen Arthur, Former Prime Minister of Barbados; and The Honorable Basdeo Panday, Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Together in cooperation with civil society, we will be able to spread a culture of peace throughout the global community,” says Panday.

The event was hosted by CCLP affiliate, Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL), a United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) registered peace non-profit organization.

“The Coalition started because we were dissatisfied with leaders who jeopardize our future by failing to work together to address mutual problems,” says Daniel Hayden, Director of HWPL D.C.

“Moving forward, our focus must be collaboration.”

CCLP and HWPL are working on a memorandum of understanding to form a partnership to support the DPCW.



