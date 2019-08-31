City of Plano Expands Annual Peanut Butter Drive to All of Collin County with a 100,000 pound goal for North Texas Food Bank

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Aug. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Plano is extending expanding their annual Plano Peanut Butter Drive for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to all of Collin County for 2019. The Spread the Hope Collin County Peanut Butter Drive will run throughout the month of September with a goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of peanut butter to help feed hungry North Texans.

“This is the time of year where our community comes together to spread hope with their generosity and care for a common cause,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. “We look forward to seeing everyone in Collin County spread hope and love through the peanut butter drive.”

The drive is open to all Collin County and North Texas area residents, and results will be announced in mid-October. Participates can register to host their own drives or collect jars and drop them off at one of the official drop-off sites throughout Collin County.

“There are more than 44,000 food-insecure children in Collin County alone, and one in every five kids across North Texas don’t know where their next meal will come from,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB. “The collaboration happening across Collin County for this peanut butter drive this year is inspiring and will help tremendously in our fight against hunger in North Texas.”

WHEN: The Month of September (1-30)



DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:





NTFB Perot Family Campus Allen Public Library Plano Municipal Center

3677 Mapleshade Ln. 300 North Allen Drive 1520 K Avenue

Plano, TX 75075 Allen, TX 75013 Plano, TX 75074





Dr Pepper Ballpark Wylie Municipal Complex and Recreation Center

7300 Roughriders Trail 300 Country Club Road, bldg. 100 and 200

Frisco, TX 75034 Wylie, TX 75098





Full list of drop-off locations available at ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive





WHERE: Media Moment with Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere

September 25 from 6-8 p.m.

The Shops at Willow Bend (lower level court)

6121 W. Park Blvd.

Plano, TX 75093

Liana Solis North Texas Food Bank 214-406-2978 liana.solis@ntfb.org



