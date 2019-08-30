Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results on September 10, 2019, and Participate at Lake Street Capital Market’s 3rd Annual Best Idea Growth Conference on September 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets, today announced that the Company has substantially completed the audit of its Fiscal 2019 results and the combined financial statements of Maestro & FALCOM Holdings Limited (Maestro), a leading supplier of wireless IoT products, which the Company acquired on July 5, 2019. Accordingly, the Company will provide an update to its strategy and report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 after the close of the market.



In addition, the Company announced that CFO Jeremy Whitaker will present an overview of the Company’s business and strategy at Lake Street Capital Market’s 3rd Annual Best Idea Growth (BIG) conference at the Parker New York, in New York City on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q4 FY 2019 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.lantronix.com .

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at www.lantronix.com . A telephonic replay will also be available through October 10, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10134676.

A copy of the Company’s investor presentation discussed at the Lake Street conference will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.lantronix.com. Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with Lantronix management should contact Jeremy Whitaker at investors@lantronix.com.

Lantronix Analyst, and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

© 2019 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved.



