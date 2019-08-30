Romania : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Supplement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Romania
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
August 30, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Economic growth has remained strong, raising people’s incomes towards those in advanced EU countries. However, macroeconomic imbalances have become increasingly evident: the current account and fiscal deficits have been widening and inflation pressures are building. Economic growth is expected to stay above potential in 2019 on the back of continued fiscal stimulus, but slow down over the medium term due to faltering investment and reforms. The growing imbalances are eroding policy room for maneuver and increasing the risk that the convergence with EU could suffer a setback, triggered by domestic policy excesses or swings in global investor sentiment.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/278
English
Publication Date:
August 30, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513512341/1934-7685
Stock No:
1ROMEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
81
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.