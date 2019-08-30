Eyecarrot to Participate in NORA 2019 Annual General Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. (EYC: TSX-V) is thrilled to promote its participation in the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association (NORA) 2019 Annual General Conference, as a Platinum Sponsor, this September 19th through to the 22nd, held in Scottsdale, Arizona. The conference focuses on rehabilitation and treatment of acquired brain injuries and includes pre-conference clinical skills education sessions.



“NORA advocates the values and principles of working as an interdisciplinary team with other professionals to deliver quality patient care to those patients who have physical or cognitive disabilities as a result of an acquired brain injury,” says NORA president Susan Daniel, O.D. “To emphasize our commitment toward advancing professional knowledge and understanding of Neuro-Optometric care and encouraging strong working relationships among professionals that are built on mutual respect of each other’s skill sets this year’s conference theme is Education. Collaboration. Rehabilitation. - Achieving Favorable Outcomes Through Interdisciplinary Care.”

NORA offers support and guidance for all members, in their pursuit of improving the lives of individuals with brain injuries. Attending NORA meetings is a fascinating experience that fosters opportunities to build relationships across professions. This powerful network of partners supports individuals with brain injuries, unlike any other organization. NORA drives the advancement of therapeutic interventions, for better results, making it the world’s most powerful network of professionals working collaboratively to advance the quality of care for individuals with brain injuries.

“Being on the advisory board for NORA has been a great experience. What I love best about NORA is its diversity of members who all have an interest in how vision affects the quality of life. The international membership of NORA is comprised of various professional members, who are leaders in their own perspective fields. These members come together to learn from one another. They share a common passion; to improve the quality of life for individuals with brain injuries.” Patti Andrich, MA, OTR/L, COVT

As part of Eyecarrot’s ongoing dedication to education in the neuro-optometric space, we are pleased to support the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association and their efforts.

“Eyecarrot is proud to support NORA’s mission through our partnership and continued education endeavors with our Binovi Platform. We look forward to meeting with members from a variety of disciplines all dedicated to improving the lives of those with acquired brain injuries. We look forward to showcasing Binovi Touch, a purposeful powerful tool for vision training and vision therapy, and Binovi Academy, the educational arm of the Binovi Platform,” commented Adam Cegielski, Founder and CEO.

Eyecarrot looks forward to its participation within the conference.

About the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association

The Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association, International (NORA) is an inter-disciplinary group of professionals dedicated to providing patients who have physical or cognitive disabilities as a result of an acquired brain injury with a complete ocular health evaluation and optimum visual rehabilitation education and services to improve their quality of life. NORA is committed to advancing the art and science of rehabilitation, with particular emphasis on treatment modalities designed to optimize visual-motor, visual-perceptual and visual information processing dysfunction among neurologically affected persons. For more information, visit www.noravisionrehab.org

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot’s BinoviTM platform is an innovative vision performance technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor-led home-based activities to better serve and increase the patient’s experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision performance services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

