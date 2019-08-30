Culp, Inc. to Broadcast First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Live on the Internet

/EIN News/ -- HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter fiscal 2020 conference call on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the company’s financial and operating results for the first quarter ended August 4, 2019. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The live broadcast of Culp’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.culp.com on Friday, September 6, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. An Internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same links.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has operations located in the United States, Canada, China and Haiti.



Contact: Kenneth R. Bowling Chief Financial Officer (336) 881-5630



