Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, today reported that the Compensation Committee of Alder’s Board of Directors granted an award of 11,500 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to a new employee under Alder’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), effective August 27, 2019.



One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the employee’s employment start date, such that the RSUs granted to the employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the employee’s employment start date, subject to the employee’s continued service to Alder through each relevant vesting date.

The RSUs were granted as an inducement material to the employee’s entering into employment with Alder in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming migraine treatment through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. Eptinezumab, Alder’s lead product candidate for migraine prevention, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is delivered via IV and designed for 100% bioavailability with high specificity and strong binding for suppression of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it will be the first IV therapy for migraine prevention. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a preclinical mAb designed to inhibit pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 (PACAP-38) for migraine prevention. For more information, please visit www.alderbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Cadle

TogoRun

a.cadle@togorun.com

310.463.0143



