Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q3 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.V., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a third quarter 2019 dividend of $0.15 per share payable on September 30, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2019.



Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-two banking locations.

Contact: Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations

Telephone: (304) 530-0526

Email: tely@summitfgi.com



