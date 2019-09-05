Blue Raven Solar Partners with GivePower to Provide Clean Drinking Water Through Solar Powered Systems

For Every Solar Customer, Blue Raven Solar will Donate $20 to Provide Clean Drinking Water Through GIvePower’s Solar-Powered Desalination Farms

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Raven Solar announced a new partnership with GivePower, a non-profit organization that provides solar energy solutions to developing regions that need it most. For every customer who goes solar with Blue Raven, the Utah-based company will make a $20 donation via the GivePower GivePartner Program. With GivePower's innovative, solar-powered water desalination farms, a $20 investment provides one person in need access to safe drinking water for up to 20 years.“We are grateful to our customers for making the switch to renewable energy and for giving us the chance to contribute even more broadly,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar.Waterborne disease is the planet's leading killer. About 844 million people lack access to clean drinking water, and more than 3.4 million people die each year due to waterborne diseases, including 300,000 children.In addition to waterborne disease, water scarcity on a broader scale is an increasing epidemic. More than 2 billion people currently live in water-scarce regions and as many as 3.5 billion could experience water scarcity by 2025.GivePower’s boldest mission is to help alleviate the global water crisis by delivering clean, sustainable and affordable water to people who need it most. Powered entirely by solar energy, GivePower’s desalination systems are housed in 20-foot shipping containers and capable of transforming 70,000 liters of brackish and/or seawater into clean, drinkable water supporting the needs of up to 35,000 people every day.“Waterborne disease is the planet's leading killer, and GivePower is well-positioned to help address this global crisis,” said Peterson. “We are thankful to have the opportunity to power life's basic needs in developing regions of the world through solar-based solutions.”CONTACT:Blue Raven Solar Marketing800-377-4480marketing@blueravensolar.comAbout Blue Raven Solar:Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.Join the movement I Blue Raven Solar I The Future of Energy. Today.About GivePower:GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy across the world. GivePower uses solar energy and storage technologies to deliver the most essential community services to the developing world. GivePower has helped power some of the economically poorest countries, including communities across more than a dozen countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org and follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



