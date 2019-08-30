Grand Prix Orange County Adds New Level of Fun with Addition of Escape Rooms to the Hudson Valley Region

NEWBURGH , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Prix Orange County Racing & Entertainment (GPOC) is set to add to their entertainment offerings for all ages with the addition of Escapology, GPOC’s spin on Escape Rooms. Participants will enjoy an original premium real life escape room experience by working together to find clues, solve puzzles, and pick locks to free themselves from the rooms.

Grand Prix Orange County Racing & Entertainment offers two Escape Rooms which are Budapest Express and Under Pressure. Budapest Express will take participants on the European Budapest Express where a man has been murdered. Participants must narrow down the clues through the cabins and solve the case before it is too late. Under Pressure takes place in 1944 during the height of World War II on the Steel Shark submarine that suddenly plunges into the sea. Participants must uncover the six oxygen silos hidden around the ship in order to repair the Steel Shark and bring it back to surface. The price for both Escape Rooms are $25 per person and up to eight players can take part at a time.

“We are excited to have the addition of Escapology to Grand Prix Orange County,” said Bill Diamond, President of Diamond Properties and CEO of Grand Prix Orange County Racing Entertainment. “The continued transformation of this property into an entertainment center will bring the Hudson Valley region a new place for family fun of all ages.”

About Grand Prix Orange County: Grand Prix Orange County is the ultimate venue for all things entertainment with 90,000 square feet that will feature an exciting indoor go-kart race track, massive redemption arcade, virtual reality gaming, laser tag arena, and escape rooms for the whole family to enjoy. Grand Prix Orange County is located at the Orange County Chopper building at 14 Crossroads Ct in Newburgh, NY and is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 11am-8pm, Wednesdays, Thursdays , and Fridays from 11am-10pm, Saturdays from 11am-12am, and Sundays from 11am-9am. To learn more about Grand Prix Orange County, please visit their website at www.grandprixorangecounty.com, or contact Laressa Gjonaj, Marketing Director at 914-773-6214 or via email at lgjonaj@dpmgt.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.