R4G Rewarding 25 Ultimate Vegas Weekends to Help Fund Meditation in Schools

Join Us to Help Fund Meditation in Schools and Enjoy All-Inclusive Ultimate Vegas Weekend For Those Who Love Make a Difference and Enjoy Luxury Rewards Join Recruiting for Good Today to Help Kids and Enjoy Ultimate Vegas Weekend

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund meditation in schools; and reward referrals with all-inclusive luxury Vegas Weekends.

Do you love to make a difference, and enjoy fun for good...join us to do both”” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is generating proceeds to help fund Meditation in schools ; and is rewarding 25 Ultimate Vegas Weekends (flights, hotel, dining, spa, and shows).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Simply introduce your boss, neighbor, or significant other who is hiring professional staff (Accounting/Finance, Engineering, IT, Marketing, or Sales) to Recruiting for Good, before December 1, 2019. Once the staffing agency fills the position, earns a finder's fee, and employee completes 90 days employment; we will donate $1,000 to help fund rewarding meditation programs and reward an Ultimate Vegas Weekend."Inspiring Rewarding MeditationPurpose is to help fund meditation classes at schools. And improve students lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements to hire moms who teach meditation. The staffing agencies' goal is to raise $25,000 for 2020Enjoy The Ultimate Vegas Weekend Weekend includes two round-trip flights from LA, San Diego, or San Francisco.Two night stay at The Cosmopolitan Hotel (City Studio Room).$250 Dining Gift Card, $250 Spa Gift Card, and Two Tickets to any Cirque Du Soleil Show.Adds, Carlos Cymerman, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



