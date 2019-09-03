ProServeIT Corporation: Helping Nonprofits Scale Their Mission with Microsoft 365 Business

Nonprofits of all sizes can now benefit from Microsoft 365 Business licenses – and ProServeIT Corporation is one of six Microsoft partners who can help!

Whether you’re an existing nonprofit customer, or a new nonprofit customer, ProServeIT is excited to help you on your journey with Microsoft 365 Business.” — Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT Corporation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with Microsoft and the Tech for Social Impact team, ProServeIT Corporation is excited to announce that Microsoft 365 Business is now available to nonprofits for free, up to 10 users.Technology enables nonprofit organizations to connect people, protect their sensitive data, streamline their day-to-day business processes, and drive collaboration and innovation throughout their organization. Having the most up-to-date technology, however, is something that many nonprofits don’t feel they have the budget, or the resources for. So, they put technology at the bottom of their priority list and they try to muddle along without it. This puts them at a strategic disadvantage.Microsoft 365 Business brings together the best-in-class productivity of Office 365, with advanced security to help nonprofits securely run and grow their organization. With a single, integrated solution that includes productivity apps, advanced security, and device management that will help nonprofits to protect sensitive information, nonprofit organizations can set themselves up for improved collaboration, so they can work better together and get more done.“Whether you’re an existing nonprofit customer, or a new nonprofit customer, ProServeIT is excited to help you on your journey with Microsoft 365 Business,” says Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT Corporation. “We’re very pleased to be working in partnership with Microsoft and the Tech for Social Impact team on this great new initiative that will help nonprofit organizations to drive even greater social impact and make their organizations more secure. At ProServeIT, we put a security lens to everything we do, and we look forward to showing the nonprofits who work with us how to safeguard their data with Microsoft 365 Business’s built-in privacy compliance and data loss prevention tools and policies.”The new Microsoft 365 Business for Nonprofits licensing will provide nonprofit organizations with Microsoft 365 licenses for up to 10 free users, and a low cost per additional user per month, up to 300 users.About ProServeIT CorporationWinner of the 2018 Microsoft Partner for Social Impact Award, ProServeIT Corporation (ProServeIT) is a multi-award winning Microsoft Gold Partner, specializing in a comprehensive focus on Cloud transformation, managed services, software development, IT service desk and technology consulting services. We have worked with companies of all sizes in all industries to provide them with the customized IT solutions that can give them a competitive advantage.Established in 2002, ProServeIT was one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Paris, France, and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.



