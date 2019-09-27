North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Person With Mesothelioma in North Carolina Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-For a Dedicated Approach for Better Compensation

North Carolina

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Trying to find the right lawyer to assist a person with mesothelioma in North Carolina can be like walking through a mine field at night. We are appealing a person with mesothelioma in North Carolina or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so that we can introduce them to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Aside from being able to explain the financial compensation process-Erik should also be able to give the person with this rare cancer an idea of what their compensation claim could be worth.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma and asbestos exposure disease financial compensation settlements-and he knows what he is talking about.

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center is an advocate for people with mesothelioma and at no charge they are offering the following free services:

* Assistance developing the where. when and how the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is vital.

* Help with discovering the best possible mesothelioma medical treatment options in North Carolina or in the region.

* As mentioned on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst or his senior colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

For more information a person with mesothelioma in North Carolina or their family are urged to call the North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303.

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their campaign is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina including communities such as Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Asheville, or Wilmington. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from offering instant access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers the Center is offering the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in North Carolina. The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

· The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center recommends the Duke Cancer Institute Durham, North Carolina: http://www.dukecancerinstitute.org/

· The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Chapel Hill, North Carolina: https://unclineberger.org/

· Comprehensive Cancer Center Winston-Salem North Carolina: http://www.wakehealth.edu/Comprehensive-Cancer-Center/

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in North Carolina. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



