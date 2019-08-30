Award-winning business technology consultancy, NexTec Group, exhibits its next generation CannaBusiness ERP system at MJBizConINT’L 2019

NexTec Group will demonstrate CannaBusiness ERP which allows licensed growers, producers, and distributors to manage their compliant cannabis business in a single platform.

NexTec Group, the largest Sage X3 partner in North America will be present at MJBizConINT’L, one of the largest globally-focused cannabis conferences taking place in Toronto from September 4 - 6. NexTec Group will be in Booth #824 and will be demonstrating CannaBusiness ERP - technology built to run a cannabis business.

More than seed-to-sale or compliance-only software, CannaBusiness ERP delivers a 360-degree view of the cannabis business - tracking cultivation, production, inventory, finance, sales, compliance, and customers in one single system. It integrates growing and production processes, including planting, cloning, harvesting, drying, processing, packaging, marketing, sales and product recall management. In addition, it supports compliance with Health Canada, GMP, GPP, US State and global regulations.

“We’re very excited to be demonstrating CannaBusiness ERP at MJBizConINT’L this year,” said Richara Johnson, Regional Sales Manager at NexTec Group. “This will be a great opportunity for cannabis growers, producers and distributors to see first-hand how much further they can take their business when they have a complete, compliant CannaBusiness ERP solution to streamline operations and maximize business efficiency.”

CannaBusiness ERP is built on Sage X3, one of the best finance and operations software solutions on the market. NexTec’s cannabis consultants are comprised of the largest, most experienced Sage X3 team with deep experience in the cannabis industry, having implemented the solution at some of the top cannabis businesses in Canada and the US.

About NexTec Group

NexTec Group is an award-winning business technology consultancy offering ERP, CRM, BI, Cloud and On-premise solutions to small and mid-sized businesses for over 25 years. We specialize in working closely with you to find the right technology and solution to fit your growing business. We do it by offering a Canada / US network of consultants with deep industry experience in cannabis, food and beverage, manufacturing, distribution, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, chemicals, medical devices, professional services and more. NexTec is a Sage platinum partner and gold-certified Microsoft and Acumatica partner. We have over 600 customers across Canada and the US and a 95% customer retention rate. Embrace technology, transform your business. Learn more at https://www.nextecgroup.com.

