AgJunction Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Kubota

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), the Autosteering Company™ ("AgJunction" or the "Company"), has filed a patent infringement lawsuit through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries in the Northern District of Georgia against Kubota Corporation and several of its subsidiaries (“Kubota”). The lawsuit alleges that Kubota products violate three AgJunction patents related to automated machine control and implement steering.



“AgJunction has one of the most comprehensive steering and machine control IP portfolios in the industry,” said Bob Barjesteh, vice president of IP and general counsel of AgJunction. “These assets are vital to hands-free steering and machine control functions and are critical components of our corporate strategy. After years of attempting to negotiate a license with Kubota and its suppliers, we are left with no choice but to assert our patents in court.”

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and an injunction to prevent Kubota from selling in the U.S. any products infringing AgJunction’s patented technology. Specifically named in the lawsuit are Kubota’s M7 Series tractors and their newer updated models with autosteer components.

AgJunction is committed to bringing new technologies and products to the market, along with protecting its products and partners by continuing to enforce its rights against unlicensed use.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s focus, strategy and plans. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Media

Jeff Morris, Corporate Communications, AgJunction

+1-510-933-4808

jmorris@agjunction.com

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Managing Director

+1-949-574-3860

AJX@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.