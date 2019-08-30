Dogs and Their Caretakers Sickened in 35-State Salmonella Outbreak Leads to Multiple Lawsuits

Pig Ear Salmonella Victim - Recovering Well! Both became sick, as did their caretaker. Pig Ear Salmonella lawsuit

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Man’s Best Friends are getting sick after consuming non-irradiated pigs ears contaminated with salmonella. Many pet caretakers are also becoming sick from either handling the pig ear’s contaminated with salmonella, or simply loving on man’s best friend. The FDA has taken action to prevent the spread of salmonella believed to be linked to the pig ears imported from Argentina, Brazil and Columbia.

In recent months, man’s best friends have been getting sick by the many hundreds, if not thousands, from salmonella food poisoning. They cannot communicate their gastrointestinal illness, and are rarely tested, but many dog lovers know something is wrong with their loved one. Then, in a twist that adds insult to injury, at least 145 caretakers have also become ill in at least 35 states! Iowa has been hit hardest with 23 ill caretakers, and Illinois with 10. These caretakers, and the ones in another 33 states (discussed below) have either become sick form handing the pig ears when feeding them to their dogs, or by contact with their dogs after they become ill, such as though touch or cleaning up after their pup’s illness. The transfer of a pathogen form an animal to a human is all to common, referred to in veterinary materials as zoonosis.

Unfortunately, about one –in-three of the human illnesses have required hospitalization due to the severity of their illnesses and the fact that many have developed an antibiotic resistant strain of salmonella!

It took investigators a little time to identify the source, but after at least 90 samples of pig ears, many from victims homes, tested positive for multiple strains of salmonella ( there are at least 2100 strains, or serotypes, of salmonella). The serotypes implicated in this outbreak include, so far, Salmonella Anatum, Salmonella Brandenburg, Salmonella Cerro, Salmonella Derby, Salmonella Give, Salmonella Infantis, Salmonella Livingstone, Salmonella London, Salmonella Newport, Salmonella Panama, Salmonella Rissen, Salmonella Seftenberg, Salmonella Typhimurium, Salmonella Uganda, Salmonella Worthington and one with its own unique name,” Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:-.”

The companies issuing recalls include Brutus & Barnaby, Chef Toby, Good Dogs USA, Lennox International, and Pet Supplies Plus – so far. It is likely other retailers and distributors will also issue recalls or stop selling the product in the near future. Amazon, for example, has been one of the distributors of the tainted product.

FDA Issues “Detention Without Physical Examination and Intensified Coverage of Pig Ears And Other Pet Treats Due To The Presence of Salmonella”

In addition to conducting an extensive trace-back in the U.S., the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has issued an Import Alert 72-03 to temporarily cease import of the potentially deadly products until further notice. According to Steven M. Solomon, D.V.M., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, “The FDA takes seriously our responsibility to protect both human and animal health . . . we believe the most effective way to protect public health at this time is to warn consumers to avoid purchasing or feeding their pets all pig ear treats and for retailers not to sell these products. We also continue to advise those who may have come into contact with potentially contaminated products to practice safe hygiene, including thoroughly washing hands and disinfecting any surfaces that have touched pig ear pet treats. The FDA will provide additional updates as our investigation further progresses.”

Director Solomon also confirmed that the tainted pig ears are believed to have come from Argentina, Brazil and Columbia.

The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine issued the following statement:

“The FDA and CDC are advising consumers to avoid all pig ear pet treats and retailers to stop selling all pig ear treats at this time. Lennox Intl Inc., a distributor of pig ear pet treats, has recalled some of the treats involved in this outbreak. Last month, Pet Supplies Plus also initiated a recall of bulk pig ears after samples tested by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development tested positive for Salmonella. And, most recently, on August 16, Dog Goods USA LLC announced a recall of non-irradiated bulk and packaged Chef Toby Pig Ears.”

The states implicated in the pig ear salmonella outbreak include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado (3 cases), Connecticut, Florida (3 cases), Georgia (3 cases), Hawaii, Illinois (10 cases), Indiana (5 cases), Iowa (23 cases), Kansas (3 cases), Kentucky (6 cases), Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts (4 cases), Michigan (14 cases), Minnesota, Missouri (7 cases), New Hampshire, New Jersey (3 cases), New Mexico, New York (16 cases), North Carolina (2 cases), North Dakota, Ohio (8 cases), Oregon (3 cases), Pennsylvania (7 cases), South Carolina (2 cases), Texas (2 cases), Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin (4 cases).

According to local and national news outlets, most tainted products have been removed from the shelves. The problem, however, is explained by National Salmonella Lawyer Ron Simon who is handling a number of the pig ear salmonella lawsuits: “Many people stock up on this product since it has a long shelf-life and are likely to still have the product in their homes. They are still feeding it to their pets, their kids are handling the product, and in other cases, the dogs are sick themselves still, and actively shedding the disease so the family is at risk. Too few dogs are taken to the vet, properly diagnosed with as tool culture, and placed on an antibiotic proven to kill that strain of salmonella.”

For more information about salmonella, the pig ear salmonella lawsuits or pig ear salmonella recalls, call 1-888-335-4901.

