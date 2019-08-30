Connected Aircraft Market Analysis & Outlook, 2027 - Growing Use of Broadband & Satellite-based Connectivity Options

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Aircraft Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Connected aircraft Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market includes are growing use of broadband and satellite-based connectivity options, passenger travel experience & focus on falling maintenance time and technological advancements in the field of satcom.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.



The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Use of Broadband and Satellite-Based Connectivity Options

3.1.2 Passenger Travel Experience and Focus on Falling Maintenance Time

3.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of SATCOM

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Connected Aircraft Market, By Connectivity

4.1 Aircraft-To-Aircraft Connectivity

4.2 Air-To-Ground Connectivity

4.3 In-flight Connectivity



5 Connected Aircraft Market, By Type

5.1 Solutions

5.1.1 Passenger & Crew Connectivity Systems

5.1.2 Flight Management Systems

5.1.3 Fuel Monitoring Systems

5.1.4 Aircraft Monitoring & Communication Systems

5.1.5 Electronic Flight Bags

5.1.6 Other Solutions

5.2 Systems

5.2.1 Data Management Systems

5.2.2 Satellite Communication Systems

5.2.3 Other Systems



6 Connected Aircraft Market, By Frequency Band

6.1 Ka-Band

6.2 L-Band

6.3 KU-Band



7 Connected Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type

7.1 Rotary-Wing

7.2 Fixed-Wing



8 Connected Aircraft Market, By Component

8.1 Aircraft Communication & Reporting System (ACRS)

8.2 Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS)

8.3 Electronic Fleet Bag



9 Connected Aircraft Market, By Application

9.1 Military

9.2 Commercial



10 Connected Aircraft Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Honeywell International

12.2 Panasonic Avionics

12.3 IBM

12.4 Digecor

12.5 Kontron

12.6 Thales

12.7 Rockwell Collins

12.8 Inmarsat

12.9 Global Eagle Entertainment

12.10 Viasat

12.11 Digecor

12.12 Zodiac Aerospace

12.13 Bae Systems

12.14 Cobham

12.15 Orange Business Services

12.16 Dassault

12.17 European Aviation Safety Agency

12.18 Royal Air Maroc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbyygb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.