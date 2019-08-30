Connected Aircraft Market Analysis & Outlook, 2027 - Growing Use of Broadband & Satellite-based Connectivity Options
The Global Connected aircraft Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market includes are growing use of broadband and satellite-based connectivity options, passenger travel experience & focus on falling maintenance time and technological advancements in the field of satcom.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.
The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Use of Broadband and Satellite-Based Connectivity Options
3.1.2 Passenger Travel Experience and Focus on Falling Maintenance Time
3.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of SATCOM
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Connected Aircraft Market, By Connectivity
4.1 Aircraft-To-Aircraft Connectivity
4.2 Air-To-Ground Connectivity
4.3 In-flight Connectivity
5 Connected Aircraft Market, By Type
5.1 Solutions
5.1.1 Passenger & Crew Connectivity Systems
5.1.2 Flight Management Systems
5.1.3 Fuel Monitoring Systems
5.1.4 Aircraft Monitoring & Communication Systems
5.1.5 Electronic Flight Bags
5.1.6 Other Solutions
5.2 Systems
5.2.1 Data Management Systems
5.2.2 Satellite Communication Systems
5.2.3 Other Systems
6 Connected Aircraft Market, By Frequency Band
6.1 Ka-Band
6.2 L-Band
6.3 KU-Band
7 Connected Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type
7.1 Rotary-Wing
7.2 Fixed-Wing
8 Connected Aircraft Market, By Component
8.1 Aircraft Communication & Reporting System (ACRS)
8.2 Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS)
8.3 Electronic Fleet Bag
9 Connected Aircraft Market, By Application
9.1 Military
9.2 Commercial
10 Connected Aircraft Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Honeywell International
12.2 Panasonic Avionics
12.3 IBM
12.4 Digecor
12.5 Kontron
12.6 Thales
12.7 Rockwell Collins
12.8 Inmarsat
12.9 Global Eagle Entertainment
12.10 Viasat
12.12 Zodiac Aerospace
12.13 Bae Systems
12.14 Cobham
12.15 Orange Business Services
12.16 Dassault
12.17 European Aviation Safety Agency
12.18 Royal Air Maroc
