Oil Storage Markets, 2027: Worldwide Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil Storage Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oil Storage Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of liquefied natural gas (LNG), rise in adoption of alternative fuels for cleaner and greener shipping, and decreasing the prices of the crude oil.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emergence of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)

3.1.2 Rise in Adoption of Alternative Fuels for Cleaner & Greener Shipping

3.1.3 Decreasing the Prices of the Crude Oil

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Oil Storage Market, By Product

4.1 Floating Roof Tank

4.2 Open Top Tank

4.3 Fixed Roof

4.4 Spherical

4.5 Other Products



5 Oil Storage Market, By Type

5.1 Naphtha

5..2 Crude Oil

5.3 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

5.3 Gasoline

5.4 Light Distillates

5.5 Aviation Fuel

5.6 Middle Distillates

5.7 Kerosene

5.8 Diesel

5.9 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)



6 Oil Storage Market, By Material

6.1 Carbon Steel

6.2 Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

6.3 Steel



7 Oil Storage Market, By Reserve

7.1 Commercial Petroleum Reserve

7.2 Strategic Petroleum Reserve



8 Oil Storage Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 CLH Group

10.2 Kinder Morgan Inc.

10.3 CIM-CCMP Group

10.4 NuStar Energy L.P.

10.5 Ghazanfar Group

10.6 Buckeye Partners L.P.

10.7 Odfjell Terminal B.V.

10.8 Horizon Terminals Ltd.

10.9 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

10.10 International-Matex Tank Terminals Inc

10.11 Oiltanking GmbH

10.12 Vitol Tank Terminals International B.V.

10.13 Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P

10.14 Royal Vopak N.V.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jxsrq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.