Automated Material Handling: World Market Forecast to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Material Handling Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automated Material Handling Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for customized automated guided vehicles, world-class r&d infrastructure and technological advancement in emerging countries.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Scope

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Customized Automated Guided Vehicles

3.1.2 World-Class R&D Infrastructure

3.1.3 Technological Advancement in Emerging Countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automated Material Handling Market, By Function

4.1 Storage & Transportation

4.2 Cross Docking

4.3 Inspection

4.4 Assembly

4.5 Receiving

4.6 Packaging & Distribution

4.7 Waste Management

4.8 Prepacking

4.9 Returns

4.10 Sortation

4.11 Other Functions



5 Automated Material Handling Market, By Product Type

5.1 Automated Guided Vehicle

5.1.1 Automated Guided Carts

5.1.2 Unit Load Transporter

5.1.3 Unit Load Carriers

5.1.4 Forklift Trucks

5.1.4.1 Hand Pallet Trucks

5.1.4.2 Reach Truck

5.1.4.3 Rider Low Lift Truck

5.1.4.4 Rider Stacker

5.1.4.5 Towing Tractor

5.1.4.6 Walkie Low Lift Trucker

5.1.4.7 Walkie Stacker

5.1.5 Special Purpose

5.1.6 Assembly Line

5.1.7 Navigation Technology

5.1.7.1 Vision Guidance

5.1.7.2 Optical Tape Guidance

5.1.7.3 Magnetic Guidance

5.1.7.4 Laser Guidance

5.1.7.5 Inductive Guidance

5.1.7.6 Other Navigation Technologies

5.2 Automated Storage And Retrieval System

5.2.1 Fixed Aisle

5.2.1.1 Shuttle System

5.2.1.2 Stacker Crane

5.2.2 Carousel

5.2.2.1 Vertical

5.2.2.2 Horizontal

5.2.3 Mini Load

5.2.4 Deep lane

5.2.5 Unit Load

5.2.6 Picking, Arranging and Packaging

5.2.7 Vertical Lift Module

5.2.8 Measuring, Inspecting and Testing

5.2.9 Autostore

5.2.10 Mid Load

5.2.11 Industrial Robots

5.2.12 Micro Load

5.3 Automated Conveyor and Sortation System

5.3.1 Sorter

5.3.1.1 Activated Roller Belt Sorter

5.3.1.2 Cross Belt Slat Sorter

5.3.1.3 Cross Belt Sorter

5.3.1.4 High Speed Paddle Sorter

5.3.1.5 Narrow Belt Sorter

5.3.1.6 Optimus Push Tray Sorter

5.3.1.7 Pivot Wheel Sorter

5.3.1.8 Shoe Sorter

5.3.1.9 Tilt Tray Sorter

5.3.2 Conveyor

5.3.2.1 Bailing & Shredding Conveyor

5.3.2.2 Belt Conveyor

5.3.2.3 Bulk Material Conveyor

5.3.2.4 Gravity Conveyor

5.3.2.5 Incline/Decline Conveyor

5.3.2.6 Live Roller Conveyor

5.3.2.7 Low Profile Conveyor

5.3.2.8 Overhead Conveyor

5.3.2.9 Part Handling Conveyor

5.3.2.10 Trash Belt Conveyor

5.3.2.11 Vertical Spiral Conveyor

5.3.2.12 Zero Pressure Roller Conveyor

5.3.2.13 Screw

5.4 Palletizer

5.4.1 Conventional

5.5 Automated Cranes

5.5.1 Tower

5.5.2 Gantry

5.5.3 Bridge

5.5.4 Jib

5.5.5 Stacker

5.6 Robotic System

5.6.1 Mobile Robots

5.6.2 Fixed Robots

5.6.2.1 SCARA Robots

5.6.2.2 Parallel Robots

5.6.2.3 Cylindrical Robots

5.6.2.4 Cartesian Robots

5.6.2.5 Articulated Robots

5.6.3 Automated Pick Modules

5.6.4 Other Robotic Systems

5.7 Warehouse/Automated Control System



6 Automated Material Handling Market, By System Type

6.1 Bulk Load Material Handling System

6.2 Unit Load Material handling System



7 Automated Material Handling Market, By Software & Services

7.1 Services

7.1.1 Software Up Gradation

7.1.2 Maintenance & Repairs

7.1.3 Training

7.2 Software

7.2.1 WMS - Warehouse management system

7.2.2 TMS - Transportation management system

7.2.3 Labor Management System (LMS)

7.2.4 Warehouse Execution System



8 Automated Material Handling Market, By End User

8.1 Chemical

8.2 Automotive & Logistics

8.3 Post & Parcel

8.4 Semi-Conductors & Electronics

8.5 Food & Beverage

8.6 Retail

8.7 Energy

8.8 Healthcare

8.8.1 Pharmaceuticals

8.8.2 Medical Devices

8.9 Metals & Heavy Machinery

8.10 General Manufacturing

8.11 E-Commerce

8.12 Aviation

8.13 Airport

8.14 Life Sciences

8.15 Other End Users

8.15.1 Textile and Clothing

8.15.2 Paper and Printing



9 Automated Material Handling Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH

11.2 Vanderlande Industries

11.3 The Boeing Company

11.4 Textron Inc.

11.5 Schaefer Holding International GmbH

11.6 Raytheon Company

11.7 Qinetiq Group PLC

11.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.9 Moog Inc.

11.10 Mecalux S.A.

11.11 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.12 Knapp AG

11.13 Kardex Remster

11.14 Intelligrated

11.15 Fives Group

11.16 Dematic Corp.

11.17 Daifuku Co. Ltd

11.18 Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

11.19 Bastian Solutions Inc.

11.20 BAE Systems PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx78f7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

