Worldwide Cocoa Products Market Analysis (2019-2026): Cocoa Beans, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder & Cake, Cocoa Paste & Liquor, Chocolate

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current cocoa products market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing cocoa products market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their Cocoa Products market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the cocoa products market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global cocoa products industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The rise in awareness of health benefits regarding the consumption of cocoa-rich products drives the growth of the cocoa products market. The health benefits to the human body include decreased hypertension, reduced chronic fatigue syndrome, protection against sunburn, and others. These factors drive the growth of the cocoa products market.



Increase in demand for chocolate and its related products such as milk chocolate, sweet chocolate, and dark chocolate along with aggressive advertisements by manufacturers for brand recognition majorly drive the growth of the cocoa products market.



However, volatile prices and limited production of cocoa hinder the growth of this market. On the contrary, improvements in commercial farming techniques to manufacture cocoa are expected to increase the supply of this product thereby, improving chances of growth in future.



The cocoa products market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into cocoa beans, cocoa butter, cocoa powder & cake, cocoa paste & liquor and chocolate. Based on application, it is categorized into application, confectionery, food & beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceutical. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America that includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe that includes the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, and rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific which includes Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific; LAMEA which comprises Brazil, CCote d'Ivoire, and rest of LAMEA.



Players in the cocoa products industry have utilized business expansion and product launch to improve their product portfolio and enhance their market share. The key players profiled in the cocoa products market include Cargill, Ciranda, FUJI OIL CO., LTD., Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Puratos Group, The Hershey Company, Touton S.A, Tradin Organic, and United Cocoa Processor.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition & Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics



Chapter 4: Cocoa Products Market by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cocoa Beans

4.3. Cocoa Butter

4.4. Cocoa Powder & Cake

4.5. Cocoa Paste & Liquor

4.6. Chocolate



Chapter 5: Cocoa Products Market by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Confectionery

5.3. Food & Beverages

5.4. Cosmetics

5.5. Pharmaceutical



Chapter 6: Cocoa Products Market by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Barry Callebaut AG

7.2. Cargill Inc.

7.3. Ciranda Inc.

7.4. Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

7.5. Guan Chong Berhad (GCB)

7.6. Puratos Group

7.7. The Hershey Company

7.8. Touton S.A.

7.9. Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.

7.10. United Cocoa Processor Inc.



