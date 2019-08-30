Think Social Media is a Waste Of Time? Give this Platform a Try

LifeCloud

Productive people can finally brag about spending time online with LifeCloud's new app.

WOODSIDE, NY, USA, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of development LifeCloud delivers the first productive social media platform; available for Android and Apple iOS devices. It was built to give creative, productive, and enterprising individuals the most efficient way to be more organized and better connected. These individuals acknowledge the influence and potential of a social network but are unsatisfied with the trivial interactions that dominate them.

Organizational suites are great for organizing but their lack of an integrated social network limits their ability to be truly productive. And there is no question that social networks are the most fun, easy way to share but you feel more and more guilty with every minute you waste viewing cat pictures. No one has ever been upset with themselves for spending countless hours being productive.

By combining collaborative media with a robust organization suite all sitting on top of cloud storage, LifeCloud offers all sorts of new possibilities for meaningful, productive, and efficient interactions. Instead of just sharing pictures you can now also share things like goals, ideas, projects, diaries, and everything in between. It's designed to be completely flexible and customizable making it useful both personally and professionally. You can even use it to manage your business, including the option to run it on your own domain fully styled using your branding.

LifeCloud was founded on the principle that members come first, so data protection and privacy were built into its DNA. You have full control over what you want to share, when you want to share, and how you want to share it; meaning you can use it privately to manage your personal life without sharing anything at all. You can download the LifeCloud app for free today on the Apple iTunes store and Google Play.



