Mike Page, Alexion Pharmaceuticals invite to SMi's Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Conference

SMi Reports: Mike Page, Executive Director at Alexion Pharmaceuticals invites heads of medical affairs and all interested to SMi’s Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Page will be co-chairing the conference with Rick Thompson, CEO at Findacure, which will be taking place on 15th and 16th October in London.This conference will bring together a broad spectrum of experts from across the orphan drug world . The two-day compact agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain key insights into current trends and innovations in orphan drug development, using real world case studies to illustrate challenges and opportunities.The rare and ultra rare disease landscape is constantly changing as new diagnostic and therapeutic technologies emerge and partnerships are developed to address patient access and funding issues. At the conference, speakers from patient organisations, pharmaceutical R&D companies, health technology assessment groups, and others will lay out the current landscape and address how the orphan drug space will develop as the century continues.Delegates will gain many invaluable insights from this event, on major topics such as:• International perspectives on state-of-the-art rare disease research and development• Patient perspectives on the challenges of navigating the path to diagnosis and encouraging research interest in rare diseases• Cutting edge innovations with emerging technologies including stem cell therapy and artificial intelligence• Appraisal of real-world value for new therapies in the orphan drug arena• Following the conference there will be a half day workshop where delegates will deep dive into strategies for accelerating patient access to orphan drugs, addressing issues, opportunities and barriers, that are met when developing a product for patients with rare diseases.To view the full details of the 2-day conference agenda, half-day workshop and the expert speaker line-up, please view the brochure available to download online http://www.orphandrugs.co.uk/pr4 For sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries, please contact Alia Malick on on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 9th Annual Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases 2019Conference: 15th – 16th October 2019Workshop: 17th October 2019London, UK#SMiOrphanDrugs---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



