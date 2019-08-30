Global Insect Protein Market Outlook to 2025 - Increasing Investments in R&D & Start-ups and Rising Demand for Alternative Proteins

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Protein Market by Insect Type (Crickets, Black SoldierFlies, Mealworms, Ants, & Grasshoppers) Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Nutrition (Aquafeed, Pet Food, & Poultry Feed), Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Insect Protein Market is Estimated to be Valued at USD 144 Million in 2019 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 45%, Recording a Value of USD 1,336 Million by 2025.



The key drivers include increasing investments in R&D and start-ups and rising demand for alternative proteins



The growth of the insect protein market is driven by the willingness of multiple capital investors to invest with emerging insect protein manufacturers. This is due to the rising awareness about the benefits of insect protein and the necessity to develop alternative sources of protein to meet the rising global demand.



The crickets segment in the insect protein market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Crickets are highly used in products such as powder and protein bars, due to their high availability and acceptability. The use of crickets is profitable in comparison with other livestock protein, owing to the reduced expenses associated with their rearing. They also contain nine essential amino acids, along with zinc, Vit. B12, iron, potassium, magnesium, sodium, and calcium. Cricket flour is an alternative for milk, as it contains a high amount of calcium.



Furthermore, researchers derive a similarity between crickets and shrimps since the digestibility of their protein is almost similar for humans. Also, crickets have been part of the traditional diet in Thailand, and Southeast Asian countries since ages, and hence, the chances of cricket allergy among humans have been observed to be the least. Owing to these reasons, the application of crickets is majorly targeted toward human nutrition.



The animal nutrition segment held the largest share, by application, in the insect protein market in 2018



Insect protein manufacturers are mainly focusing on catering to the dietary needs of animals used for agriculture and wildlife management. Insect protein products are fed to zoo and pet animals along with fish. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the production of animal proteins between 2010 and 2050 is expected to grow by around 1.7% annually.



This is due to the growing demand for nutritious, healthy, and safe pet foods. These factors are projected to drive market growth. Moreover, the growing concerns about pet health and willingness among pet owners to spend more on pet food products and medicines are projected to drive the market growth further.



High growth is projected to be witnessed in the European insect protein market during the forecast period



The growing trend toward healthy eating and hybrid meat products are among the key drivers of the significantly accelerated traction within the European insect protein market. Increasing research and development in insect technology, and most importantly, the regulatory advancements supported by positive media coverage and greater availability of insect products have further created growth opportunities in this market.



The majority of the companies in the insect protein market are headquartered in the European region with key players including nsect (France) and Protix (Netherlands) in the feed industry, and Protifarm (Netherlands), Wholi (Denmark), and Jimini's (UK) in the food industry.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers and Increasing Health Expenditure

5.2.2 Declining Fishmeal Production has Been Triggering Innovation in the Feed Industry

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Investments in R&D and Start-Ups

5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Alternate Protein

5.3.1.3 Food Security & Sustainability

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Consumer Acceptance

5.3.2.2 High Cost

5.3.2.3 Microbial Risk and Allergic Reactions

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Defined Regulations and Government Support

5.3.3.2 Collaborations of Insect Protein-Based Product Manufacturers With Retailers to Increase Visibility and Awareness

5.3.3.3 Opportunities for Food Equipment Manufacturers in Insect Rearing

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growing Vegan Trend

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 US

5.4.1.1 Feed Application

5.4.1.2 Food Application

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 Southeast Asian Countries

5.5 Patent Analysis



6 Insect Protein Market, By Insect Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crickets

6.2.1 High Acceptance in the Food Industry Due to their High Protein Content

6.3 Black Soldier Flies

6.3.1 Increasing Use of Black Soldier Fly Larvae for Feed Application

6.4 Mealworms

6.4.1 Acceptance of Mealworms Gaining Pace in the Feed Industry

6.5 Grasshoppers

6.5.1 Protifarm (France) Commercializing Food Products With Grasshopper Protein in Europe

6.6 Ants

6.6.1 Commercialization of Insect Protein From Ants for Feed and Food Applications

6.7 Others



7 Insect Protein Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverages

7.2.1 High Protein Content has Encouraged American and European Population to Accept Insect Protein-Based Food Products

7.3 Animal Nutrition

7.3.1 Aquafeed

7.3.1.1 Nearly 90% of the Feed Insect Protein Products Developed Across the Globe are Directed Toward Aquafeed Application

7.3.2 Poultry Feed

7.3.2.1 Food Security Issue Raised for Soybean Meal has Led to the Increasing Demand for Insect Protein

7.3.3 Pet Food

7.3.3.1 Dogs and Cats are the Major Pets Fed With Insect Protein-Based Products

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

7.4.1 High Prices and the Need for Advanced Extraction and Purification Technologies are Inhibiting the Growth Potential of the Market



8 Insect Protein Market: Impact Analysis

8.1 Impact Analysis of Insect Protein on Adjacent Applications

8.2 Impact Analysis of Insect Protein in Key Regions



9 Insect Protein Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Agriprotein Holdings Ltd.

Aspire Food Group

Chapul Cricket Protein

Entomo Farms

EnviroFlight LLC

Hexafly

Imago Insect Products GmbH

Innovafeed

Jimini's

Protifarm

Protix

NSECT



