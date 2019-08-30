Associa Cares Donates up to $100,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief

/EIN News/ --

Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has earmarked up to $100,000 to assist residents affected by Hurricane Dorian through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



Hurricane Dorian, a storm threatening the Southeastern United States, could turn into a powerful Category 4 storm by the time it hits landfall. This is the fourth named storm and second hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. On Thursday, the Florida Governor declared a state of emergency for 67 counties and urged all residents on the coast to get ready for the storm.



“Hurricane Dorian is predicted to hit the Florida or Georgia coasts on Monday or Tuesday with sustained winds around 130 miles per hour,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Associa Cares wants to provide assistance to as many affected residents as possible in the aftermath of this destructive storm. The donated funds will help with initial relief efforts and be available for direct grants to those who have lost their homes, been displaced, and forced to evacuate to shelters.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



