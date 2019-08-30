A Comparative Analysis on the Top 200 Global Furniture Manufacturers (2013-2018)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 200 Furniture Manufacturers Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World furniture production has been growing in the last 5 years reaching a value of about USD 470 billion. The Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide recorded an even higher increase, +18% growth between 2013 and 2018.

An accurate and comprehensive selection of the world's top 200 furniture manufacturers which show high representativeness in terms of value of furniture produced (the group of companies totaled nearly USD 150 billion, representing the 22% of world furniture production) and geographical coverage (companies are headquartered in across 30 countries).

The ranking is based on the value of furniture turnover produced by each company. For each of these 200 most influential players within the furniture industry, an in-depth profile is provided, reporting recent company's developments in terms of key financial data, retailing and manufacturing strategies.



What are the biggest furniture companies at a global level? The report is intended to provide a snapshot of the furniture industry's most influential players, selecting and profiling the 200 leading furniture manufacturers worldwide.



This report offers an overview of the global furniture sector. Trends in furniture consumption, international trade, the evolution of the world furniture production for time frame 2013-2018, and aggregated statistics on companies' structure and performance.



A Comparative Analysis

The top 200 manufacturers selected are broken down and analysed according to:

Headquarters location

Activity diversification

Performance: turnover and number of employees

Furniture product specialization (office furniture, kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture and other furniture)

For each of the considered segments (office furniture, kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture and other furniture) the report also provides:

Location of the leading manufacturers

Total segment's production value by geographical area

Leading manufacturers' production value by geographical area

Performance of the leading manufacturers

Company profiles for the 200 top furniture manufacturers including:

Company name, address, website, email address

Business activity, product portfolio, product specialization

Financial performance, total revenues and number of employees

Manufacturing activity, facilities location, plant expansion and cost rationalization strategies

Distribution activities and brands

Companies selected have headquarters in the following countries:



Australia

Austria

Brazil

Canada

China

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malaysia

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Romania

Russian Federation

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

United Kingdom

USA

Vietnam



Furniture Segments Covered:



Office furniture

Kitchen furniture

Upholstered furniture

Other furniture



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Methodology and Notes



Section 1: The Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide



3. Background: The world furniture sector (2013-2018)

Trends in the global furniture market and per capita furniture consumption

The World trade of furniture

Evolution of furniture production by geographical region

4. Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide - Sample and representativeness

Geographical coverage

Activity diversification

Turnover and employment

Performance of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide

Product specialization: Office furniture Kitchen furniture Upholstered furniture Other furniture



Section 2: Profiles of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide



5. Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide - Summary tables

Top 200: Alphabetical order

Top 200 by geographical area

Top 200 by furniture specialization

Company profiles

For each of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide: Contact details. Address, website, and general email address Activity. Specialization and product portfolio, controlled companies and subsidiaries Financial performance. Turnover and employees Production facilities and strategies Distribution activities and brands



