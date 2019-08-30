A Comparative Analysis on the Top 200 Global Furniture Manufacturers (2013-2018)
World furniture production has been growing in the last 5 years reaching a value of about USD 470 billion. The Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide recorded an even higher increase, +18% growth between 2013 and 2018.
An accurate and comprehensive selection of the world's top 200 furniture manufacturers which show high representativeness in terms of value of furniture produced (the group of companies totaled nearly USD 150 billion, representing the 22% of world furniture production) and geographical coverage (companies are headquartered in across 30 countries).
The ranking is based on the value of furniture turnover produced by each company. For each of these 200 most influential players within the furniture industry, an in-depth profile is provided, reporting recent company's developments in terms of key financial data, retailing and manufacturing strategies.
What are the biggest furniture companies at a global level? The report is intended to provide a snapshot of the furniture industry's most influential players, selecting and profiling the 200 leading furniture manufacturers worldwide.
This report offers an overview of the global furniture sector. Trends in furniture consumption, international trade, the evolution of the world furniture production for time frame 2013-2018, and aggregated statistics on companies' structure and performance.
A Comparative Analysis
The top 200 manufacturers selected are broken down and analysed according to:
- Headquarters location
- Activity diversification
- Performance: turnover and number of employees
- Furniture product specialization (office furniture, kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture and other furniture)
For each of the considered segments (office furniture, kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture and other furniture) the report also provides:
- Location of the leading manufacturers
- Total segment's production value by geographical area
- Leading manufacturers' production value by geographical area
- Performance of the leading manufacturers
Company profiles for the 200 top furniture manufacturers including:
- Company name, address, website, email address
- Business activity, product portfolio, product specialization
- Financial performance, total revenues and number of employees
- Manufacturing activity, facilities location, plant expansion and cost rationalization strategies
- Distribution activities and brands
Companies selected have headquarters in the following countries:
- Australia
- Austria
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Malaysia
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- USA
- Vietnam
Furniture Segments Covered:
- Office furniture
- Kitchen furniture
- Upholstered furniture
- Other furniture
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Methodology and Notes
Section 1: The Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide
3. Background: The world furniture sector (2013-2018)
- Trends in the global furniture market and per capita furniture consumption
- The World trade of furniture
- Evolution of furniture production by geographical region
4. Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide - Sample and representativeness
- Geographical coverage
- Activity diversification
- Turnover and employment
- Performance of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide
- Product specialization:
- Office furniture
- Kitchen furniture
- Upholstered furniture
- Other furniture
Section 2: Profiles of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide
5. Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide - Summary tables
- Top 200: Alphabetical order
- Top 200 by geographical area
- Top 200 by furniture specialization
- Company profiles
- For each of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide:
- Contact details. Address, website, and general email address
- Activity. Specialization and product portfolio, controlled companies and subsidiaries
- Financial performance. Turnover and employees
- Production facilities and strategies
- Distribution activities and brands
