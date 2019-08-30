Media Advisory: Unions to mark Labour Day by launching electoral campaign for A Fair Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONCTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC Executive Vice-President Donald Lafleur will be in Moncton to take part in the Moncton & District Labour Council’s annual Labour Day event. Lafleur will be available to media to speak about “A Fair Canada for Everyone,” the CLC’s federal election campaign, launching on Labour Day.



Ahead of this fall’s federal election, Canada’s unions are calling for leaders to commit to a single-payer, universal, public pharmacare program, to protecting pensions, tackling climate change, creating good jobs, and doing it all while building inclusive communities. The full campaign will launch at canadianlabour.ca on Monday, September 2.

Who: Donald Lafleur, CLC Executive Vice-President What: Labour Day event Where: Centennial Park, Moncton When: September 1, 2019, 12:00 p.m.

To arrange an interview on or before Labour Day, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis

National Representative, Media Relations

613-355-1962 or cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca



