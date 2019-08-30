Middle Eastern Industrial Automation Markets, 2019-2025 - Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE are the Key Revenue Generating Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle Eastern Industrial Automation Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Products, by Technologies, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the Middle Eastern industrial automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.



This report thoroughly covers the market by products, technology, verticals, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Government initiatives to reduce the dependency of many countries on the oil and gas sector and invest heavily in the domestic manufacturing sector including pharmaceutical, automobile, and food processing industries would spur the demand for Middle East industrial automation market over the coming years. Further, the growing need for automation for better production efficiency in the industrial sector would open up new avenues for industrial automation solutions.



The power utility & water treatment segment is expected to acquire key revenue share by 2025 in the overall Middle East industrial automation market size due to favorable government initiatives to strengthen the renewable energy sectors across many countries. Efforts being made to diversify the economies in the region would include the development of new power and water treatment plants in the near future. As a result, the number of non-oil industries would experience growth, which would in turn back the growth in demand for industrial automation across the region during the forecast period.



Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE are the key revenue generating countries in the overall Middle East industrial automation market. The overall booming industrial sector in the region due to initiatives such as Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 and National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, together with several upcoming non-oil projects would continue to play an important role in the growth of the industrial automation market over the coming years.



Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Products

Machine Vision

Robotics

Sensors

Motion & Drives

Relays & Switches

Others (Actuators, Valves etc.)

By Technologies

PLC

SCADA

DCS

Others (PLM, PAM, MES, Industrial IoT)

By Applications

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Power Utility & Water Treatment

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others (Textile, Plastic etc.)

By Countries

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East Region

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Overview

3.1 Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenues

3.2 Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Products, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Technology, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Middle East Industrial Automation Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.7 Middle East Industrial Automation Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Trends



6. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Overview



7. UAE Industrial Automation Market Overview



8. Qatar Industrial Automation Market Overview



9. Turkey Industrial Automation Market Overview



10. Rest of Middle East Industrial Automation Market Overview



11. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Middle East Industrial Automation Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F

11.2 Middle East Industrial Automation Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F



12. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Middle East Industrial Automation Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technology Type

12.2 Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

12.2.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

12.2.2 UAE Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

12.2.3 Qatar Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

12.2.4 Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Siemens AG

13.2 ABB Ltd.

13.3 Honeywell International Inc.

13.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

13.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.

13.6 Schneider Electric SE

13.7 Emerson Electric Co.

13.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.9 Beckhoff Automation

13.10 Omron Corporation



14. Key Strategic Recommendations



