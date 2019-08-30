Worldwide Autotransfusion Systems Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autotransfusion Systems Market by Type (Autotransfusion Products & Accessories) and Application (Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, and Other Procedures) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Autotransfusion Systems Market is projected to reach $505 million by 2024 from $395 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5%.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising number of transplant procedures, advantages of autotransfusion, and scarcity of donated blood/allogenic blood.



The autotransfusion products segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the autotransfusion systems market during the forecast period



On the basis of type, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into autotransfusion products & autotransfusion accessories. The autotransfusion products segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a number of advantages, which is expected to boost its adoption in the coming years. These components prevent the transmission of transfusion-related blood-borne diseases in patients, and they also provide more compatible blood than in the case of autologous blood transfusions. These advantages are likely to increase the demand for autotransfusion products.



The cardiac surgeries segment, by application, is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



On the basis of application, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, and Other Procedures. The Cardiac Surgeries segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiac diseases and recommendations for autologous transfusion (by entities such as the WHO) during cardiac surgeries.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period



Growth in this market segment is primarily due to the presence of a large target patient population in countries such as China and India, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, increasing per capita income, and rising focus of key market players in strengthening their presence in several Asia-Pacific countries.

Competition



The major players operating in the global autotransfusion systems market are Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), LivaNova (UK), Fresenius (Germany), Atrium Medical Corporation (Sweden), Haemonetics Corporation (US), SARSTEDT (Germany), Braile Biomdica (Brazil), Redax (Italy), Beijing ZKSK Technology Co (China), and Gen World Medical Devices (India) are some of the leading players.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Autotransfusion Systems: Market Overview

4.2 Market Share, By Type

4.3 Market, By Application, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.1.1.2 Rising Number of Transplant Procedures

5.1.1.3 Advantages of Autotransfusion

5.1.1.4 Scarcity of Donated Blood/Allogenic Blood

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Costs Associated With Autotransfusion Systems

5.1.2.2 Risks Associated With Autotransfusion

5.1.2.3 Government Initiatives to Streamline the Allogenic/Donated Blood Supply

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Scarcity of Resources Such as Well-Trained Perfusionists and Surgical Technicians in Developing Countries

5.1.5 Market Trends

5.1.5.1 Development of Low-Cost Autotransfusion Devices



6 Autotransfusion Systems Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autotransfusion Products

6.2.1 Autotransfusion Products Market Split, By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems

6.2.2.1 Advantages of Intraoperative Blood Autotransfusion to Drive the Growth of This Segment

6.2.2.2 Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems Market Split, By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Postoperative Autotransfusion Systems

6.2.3.1 Postoperative Autotransfusion Systems have Wide Usage in Trauma Procedures

6.2.3.2 Postoperative Autotransfusion Systems Market Split, By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.4 Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems

6.2.4.1 Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems have Major Applications in Treatment Procedures for Massive Trauma and Malignant Surgeries

6.2.4.2 Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems Market Split, By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.3 Autotransfusion Accessories

6.3.1 Autotransfusion Accessories Market Split, By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)



7 Autotransfusion Systems Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cardiac Surgeries

7.2.1 Cardiac Surgeries Form the Largest Application Segment in the Market

7.3 Orthopedic Surgeries

7.3.1 Rising Number of Orthopedic Procedures Will Support Market Growth

7.4 Organ Transplantation

7.4.1 Rising Disease Prevalence and Need for Organ Donations Will Drive Demand for Autotransfusion Systems

7.5 Trauma Procedures

7.5.1 High Levels of Blood Loss in Trauma Procedures Will Support Use of Autotransfusion Systems

7.6 Other Procedures



8 Autotransfusion Systems Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Rising Number of Transplant Procedures in the US to Drive Market Growth

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Rising Concerns Over the Risks Associated With Homologous Blood Transfusion to Support Market Growth in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Significant Healthcare Spending in the Country to Support Market Growth

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Growing Awareness and Support for Organ Donation to Propel the Growth of the Autotransfusion Systems Market in France

8.3.3 UK

8.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Transplantation Procedures in the UK to Drive Market Growth

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Universal Healthcare Coverage-Major Factors Driving Market Growth in Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 Scarcity of Donated Blood to Drive the Adoption of Autologous Blood Transfusion in China

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Presence of A Large Patient Population and Growing Access to Healthcare Driving Market Growth in India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

8.5.3 Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Acquisitions

9.3.2 Agreements

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2017)

9.4.1.1 Visionary Leaders

9.4.1.2 Innovators

9.4.1.3 Dynamic Players

9.4.1.4 Emerging Companies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Atrium Medical Corporation (a part of Getinge Group)

10.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.3 Beijing ZKSK Technology Co. Ltd.

10.4 Braile Biomdica

10.5 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

10.6 Gen World Medical Devices

10.7 Haemonetics Corporation

10.8 Livanova PLC

10.9 Medtronic PLC

10.10 Redax

10.11 SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

10.12 Teleflex Incorporated

10.13 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



