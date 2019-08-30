Immersion Cooling Markets, 2019 to 2024 - Global Industry Projected to Exceed $500M by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market by Type (Single-Phase and Two-Phase), Application (High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Fluorocarbon Based), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Immersion Cooling Market is projected to grow from $177 million in 2019 to $501 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.2%.



The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the immersion cooling market based on application, type, type of cooling fluid, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, new product developments, partnerships, and collaborations undertaken by them in the market.



Furthermore, as a part of the qualitative analysis of the immersion cooling market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe.

It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by leading market players, such as Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (US), Submer Technologies (Spain), Allied Control Ltd. (Hong Kong), Asperitas (The Netherlands), Midas Green Technologies (US), Iceotope Technologies Limited (UK), DCX - The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), LiquidCool Solutions (US), DownUnder GeoSolutions Pty Ltd. (Netherlands), ExaScaler Inc. (Japan), and Horizon Computing Solutions (France).



The immersion cooling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value



Increasing server rack density & chip density, new IT use cases, such as harsh edge computing environments, and pressure to reduce energy consumption in data center cooling is expected to drive the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.



The high-performance computing segment is projected to lead the immersion cooling market during the forecast period



Based on the application, the high-performance computing segment led to the immersion cooling market in 2018 in terms of value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that the adoption of High-Performance Computing (HPC) is gaining traction as enterprises across various industry verticals focus on scaling-up their complex applications. However, this will increase server rack densities and result in making conventional cooling systems redundant and is expected to lead HPC customers to switch from traditional cooling methods to immersion cooling solutions.



The single-phase type segment is projected to lead the immersion cooling market during the forecast period



Based on type, the single-phase immersion cooling segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the immersion cooling market in 2019. In single-phase immersion cooling, the coolant never changes state, that is, it never boils or freezes and always remains in liquid form. The coolant is pumped to a heat exchanger where heat is transferred to a cooling water circuit. This technique uses open baths, as there is little (or no) risk of the coolant evaporating.



Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the immersion cooling market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the immersion cooling market from 2019 to 2024. Increasing use of technologies, such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, cloud computing, cryptocurrency mining, and enterprise computing, is leading to an increase in a server rack and chip density. This has resulted in high demand for energy for data center cooling. The costs and logistics of conventional cooling systems have become more challenging and are forcing data center operators to switch from traditional cooling methods to immersion cooling solutions. The market is projected to grow rapidly in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the increased demand for immersion cooling from cryptocurrency miners in countries, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Immersion Cooling Market

4.2 Immersion Cooling Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific Immersion Cooling Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Immersion Cooling Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Density of Server Racks

5.3.1.2 Increasing Need for Cost-Effective Cooling Solutions

5.3.1.3 Growing Need for Eco-Friendly Data Center Cooling Solutions

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Requirement of Additional and Specialized Infrastructure

5.3.2.2 Lack of Recognition From End Users

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers

5.3.3.2 Development of Cooling Solutions for Deployment in Harsh Environments

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Investments in Existing Infrastructure

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Evolution

6.2 Technological Trends and Standards

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Standards and Guidelines for Data Center Cooling

6.2.2.1 American National Standards Institute

6.2.2.2 American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers

6.2.2.3 Institute for Energy and Transport of the Joint Research Center of the European Commission

6.2.2.4 Distributed Management Task Force

6.2.2.5 Telecommunication Industry Association

6.2.2.6 National Electrical Manufacturers Association

6.2.2.7 Canadian Standards Association Group

6.2.2.8 Underwriters Laboratory

6.2.2.9 Factory Mutual Approved

6.2.2.10 United States Department of Energy

6.2.2.11 United States Environmental Protection Agency

6.2.2.12 Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 16

6.2.2.13 International Standards Compliance



7 Immersion Cooling Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High-Performance Computing

7.2.1 High-Performance Computing is the Largest Application Segment

7.3 Edge Computing

7.3.1 Edge Computing Application Segment is Gaining Traction From Oil & Gas, Defense and Telecom Industries

7.4 Artificial Intelligence

7.4.1 Recent Development Such as Autonomous Cars, Video Game, and Speech Recognition is Expected to Drive the Ai Application Segment

7.5 Cryptocurrency Mining

7.5.1 Cryptocurrency Mining Application Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest Cagr

7.6 Others



8 Immersion Cooling Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

8.2.1 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling is the Largest and Fastest Growing Type Segment

8.3 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

8.3.1 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling is Expensive as Compared to Single Phase



9 Immersion Cooling Market, By Cooling Fluid Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mineral Oil

9.2.1 Mineral Oil Cooling Fluid Type Accounted for the Second Highest Share in the Global Immersion Cooling Market

9.3 Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid

9.3.1 Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid is Gaining Traction and is Being Used in High-Performance Liquid Cooling Applications

9.4 Synthetic Oil

9.4.1 Synthetic Oil Fluid Type Segment Accounted for A Major Share in the Global Immersion Cooling Market

9.5 Others



10 Immersion Cooling Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 China is the Fastest Growing Market for Immersion Cooling Globally

10.2.2 India

10.2.2.1 India is the Second Fastest Growing for Immersion Cooling in Asia Pacific Region

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.3.1 Japan Accounted for the Second Highest Share in the Asia Pacific Immersion Cooling Market

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 High Demand From the Cryptocurrency Mining and High-Performance Computing Application Segment is Expected to Drive the South Korean Immersion Cooling Market

10.2.5 Thailand

10.2.5.1 High Demand From the Cryptocurrency Mining Application Segment is Expected to Drive the Thailand Immersion Cooling Market

10.2.6 Malaysia

10.2.6.1 High Demand for Data Center Services is Expected to Drive the Immersion Cooling Market in Malaysia

10.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 US Accounted for the Highest Share in the Global Immersion Cooling Market

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 High Demand From the Cryptocurrency Mining and High-Performance Computing Application Segment is Expected to Drive the Canadian Immersion Cooling Market

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 High Growth in the Data Center Industry is Expected to Drive the Immersion Cooling Market in Mexico

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.1.1 UK Dominated the Immersion Cooling Market in the European Region

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.2.1 Germany Accounted for the Second Highest Share in the European Immersion Cooling Market

10.4.3 France

10.4.3.1 France Accounted for the Third Highest Share in European Immersion Cooling Market

10.4.4 Netherlands

10.4.4.1 Rise in the Data Center Market in the Netherlands is Expected to Drive the Immersion Cooling Market there

10.4.5 Russia

10.4.5.1 High Demand From the Cryptocurrency Mining Application Segment is Expected to Drive the Russian Immersion Cooling Market

10.4.6 Spain

10.4.6.1 High Growth in the Data Center Market in Spain is Expected to Drive the Immersion Cooling Market there.

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Overview

11.5 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.5.1 Product Launches

11.5.2 Partnerships

11.5.3 Collaborations

11.5.4 Expansions

11.6 Market Share Analysis



12 Company Profile

12.1 Fujitsu Limited

12.2 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

12.3 Submer Technologies

12.4 Allied Control Ltd.

12.5 Asperitas

12.6 Midas Green Technologies

12.7 Iceotope Technologies Limited

12.8 Liquidcool Solutions, Inc.

12.9 Downunder Geosolutions Pty. Ltd.

12.10 DCX - the Liquid Cooling Company

12.11 Liqit.io

12.12 Exascaler Inc.

12.13 Qcooling



