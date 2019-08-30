Dymax Corporation to Exhibit at The Battery Show

On Display: Light-Curable Materials to Improve the Performance and Life of Electric Vehicle Batteries

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation , leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at the Battery Show, booth 2245 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, September 10-12th. An array of high-tech light-curing solutions for today's high-powered batteries will be featured.



Of special interest to electric vehicle engineers and manufacturers will be live demonstrations of nickel-plated cylindrical battery packs being bonded in alignment, utilizing a new structural adhesive and Delta 6 PVA robot. This light-curing assembly process helps provide high shock and vibration resistance for more reliable batteries.

Highlighted will be a new encapsulant and wire-bonding material, 9014, for moisture and corrosion protection of critical components in EV battery BMS applications , along with examples of fluorescing and black protective conformal coatings, and coated PCBs. A selection of Dymax BlueWave® LED light-curing equipment, including the new BlueWave® AX-550 LED Flood System , will be shown. Technical experts will be on hand to discuss customers' battery applications in detail.

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and rapid cure systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at info@dymax.com or 860-482-1010.

Contact: Beth Schivley Global Director Marketing Communications Dymax Corporation bschivley@dymax.com



