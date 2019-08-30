IoT & Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market: Worldwide Review & Forecast 2017-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service provides market insights on IoT and traceability for F&B manufacturing, in terms of global revenue (USD billion), growth opportunities, and details on the competitive landscape and the major factors influencing growth, along with the technology trends and funding activities in the marketplace. The time frame of this study is from 2017 to 2025. The base year is 2017 and growth forecasts are provided up to 2025.



The Internet of Things (IoT) and traceability for food and beverage (F&B) manufacturing market was valued at $4.08 billion in market revenue in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.43 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.



Supply chain traceability is the information system that is required to track the history of a product from the point of its origin to the point of sale, through the production and shipping processes. Supply chain traceability technologies enable the fulfillment of food safety requirements, product quality compliance with customer standards, compliance with regulatory requirements, and verifying harmonization across countries, logistics requirements, prevention of fraud and food security, and requirements related to production and process efficiency and cost control.



Besides fulfilling the above requirements, traceability systems should be customized to meet the needs of specific use cases. Specifically, traceability systems vary in design and operation because of the variety of requirements and differences in use cases in F&B processing. There is also a wide variety of sophistication in traceability systems across the market. For example, some traceability systems are still paper-based and meet only the basic requirements.



More advanced digital tracking systems are capable of tracking raw materials and ingredients through every stage of the production and shipping process. Overall, traceability systems should ideally be able to record product transformation and track the identifiable units throughout processing. This may not always be possible, as one ingredient may be sourced from multiple suppliers and then used as a bulk quantity in the processing stages.



Key drivers expected to support market growth include the F&B end user growth (with market penetration growth expected to be strong and contribute 4% during the forecast period) and price-related growth related to end users demanding more complex and customized solutions in their respective factories.



Key Issues Addressed

What was the market size of the IoT and traceability for F&B manufacturing market in 2016 and what is the expected market size at the end of 2025, along with the growth rate?

What are the noteworthy trends for IoT and traceability for F&B manufacturing that would ensure complete safety and hygiene in food manufacturing plants?

What are the upcoming and promising technologies the IoT and traceability for F&B manufacturing market is expected to witness growth, and how are these likely to change the market in the near future?

What are the key challenges that will impact the major participants and how can they overcome these challenges? What are the primary trends related to consumers that will contribute to the overall growth of the sanitation market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



Key Findings

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer



2. Total IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing Market



Introduction

Overview



3. Total IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing Market Analysis



Total IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing Market - Growth Opportunity Dashboard

Total IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing Market - Revenue Forecast by IoT Component

Total IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing Market - Revenue by Technology Components

Total IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing Market - Revenue Forecast by Technology Type

Total IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing Market - Revenue Forecast by Major End Applications

IoT for Basic Processed F&B Manufacturing Market - Revenue Forecast by End Applications

IoT for Complex Processed F&B Manufacturing Market - Revenue Forecast by End Applications

IoT for Beverage Manufacturing and Traceability Market - Revenue Forecast by End Application



4. Growth Opportunities in IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing



Growth Opportunities in IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing

Growth Opportunities in IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing - Food Safety Technologies

Growth Opportunities in IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing - Robotics and AI

Growth Opportunities in IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing - Software for Processing and Quality

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



5. The Last Word



Total IoT and Traceability for F&B Manufacturing Market - Current and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions



