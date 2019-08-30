Veterinary Surgical Instruments Insights, 2019: Worldwide Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Strategies (2016-2026)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary surgical instruments market was valued at US$ 728.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1,336.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2026.



A significant increase in the number of veterinary hospitals and practitioners worldwide and technological advancement in the surgical tools drive the veterinary surgical instruments market. Affordable reimbursement scenario and pet adoption further propel the veterinary surgical instruments market growth.



Handheld devices are leading the product segment for veterinary surgical instruments market. Availability at low cost and rampant increase in animal surgeries worldwide drive the handheld devices market growth. Electrosurgery instruments are gaining popularity on account of its inherent features such as high accuracy, ease of handling and rapid healing by employing electrode pencils in performing sensitive surgical procedures of innate organs.



Dental surgery is reigning the application segment for veterinary surgical instruments market. Increasing cases of dental deformities in veterinary animals such as gingivitis and periodontitis. Lack of oral hygiene and the presence of mineral in saliva further deteriorate dental health in animals. Technological advancement in dental devices further boosts the dental surgery market growth. Orthopedic surgery will be growing at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of the musculoskeletal disorder in farm cattle and a significant increase in violent behavior towards companion animals.



North America is currently the supreme leader in the global veterinary surgical instruments market with a 40% share. The rising prevalence of zoonotic disease and increasing public health awareness regarding veterinary animals drive market growth in the North America region. The existence of key players such as Medtronic Plc., Ethicon, Inc., DRE Veterinary, etc. further consolidates the market growth in the North America region.



Europe with a share of 30% is at second position owing to favorable reimbursement for veterinary animals and significant adoption of pet animals. The Asia Pacific represents 15% market share owing to the rising prevalence of foot and mouth disease and proactive government policies to support veterinary health.



Medical device companies manufacturing veterinary surgical instruments are Antibe Therapeutics, Inc., Neogen Corporation, B.Braun Vet Care GmbH, Medtronic, Plc., DRE Veterinary, Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Ethicon, Inc., Smiths Group, Plc., Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, and Surgical Holdings.



Key Market Movements

The rising prevalence of foot and mouth disease worldwide

Increasing demand for animal-derived food and significant adoption of companion animals

Technological advancement in surgical instruments employed in veterinary surgical procedures

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, by Products, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, by Products

4.1. Overview

4.2. Handheld Devices

4.2.1. Forceps

4.2.2. Scalpels

4.2.3. Surgical Scissors

4.2.4. Hooks & Retractors

4.3. Electrosurgery Instruments

4.4. Sutures & Staplers

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cardiovascular Surgery

5.3. Soft Tissue Surgery

5.4. Dental Surgery

5.5. Ophthalmic Surgery

5.6. Orthopedic Surgery

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East and Africa Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. B.Braun Vet Care GmbH

7.3. DRE Veterinary

7.4. Ethicon Inc.

7.5. Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation

7.6. Jorgen Kruuse A/S

7.7. Medtronic PLC

7.8. Neogen Corporation

7.9. Smiths Group PLC

7.10. Surgical Holdings



