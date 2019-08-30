CrypoCurrencyWire Recaps Untraceable’s Futurist Conference and the Future World within a Conference - Planit NOW

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Ideas and innovation collided in one spectacular event held in Toronto during Untraceable’s Futurist Conference, the largest blockchain event in Canada, which brought together over 2,500 people to experience a “Future World within a Conference” called Planit NOW. Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana was the vivid venue utilized to once again attract thousands of blockchain, artificial intelligence and tech enthusiasts who gathered to feature, share and bask in insights shaping a future full of promise.

Tracy Leparulo, the CEO of Untraceable and organizer of Futurist Conference , quoted, “In order to bring blockchain technology to the world - we must first bring it to an event - because life is just a series of events.” Her vision to create a future world within a conference resulted in the launch of the Planit NOW initiative, which spells “Planet” in a way that resembles “Plan-It” and uses “NOW” as an abbreviation for “New Open World”.

The Untraceable team successfully implemented cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology throughout the event as part of this overall vision. To share just a couple of many examples, attendees were able to use cryptocurrency to purchase passes before the event through Eventchain and use crypto-enabled point-of-sales (POS) machines from Cyclebits on site to purchase passes. To take it one step further, all of the food trucks were crypto enabled by BUNZ so attendees could receive free lunches and engage with crypto-enabled marketplaces to purchase anything from clothing, candles, art, books and more. For the first time ever, attendees could even purchase a ticket with cryptocurrency for helicopter rides around the city of Toronto. Over 10 companies gave away cryptocurrencies in the form of airdrops for attendees to use and get familiar with their products, including VirgoCX who hosted an entire room dedicated to airdrops and onboarding to their exchange.

More impressive was the conference’s ability to bring blockchain to the real world. Attendees were able to verify and track in real time using the HERC supply chain technology for the following assets:

- Farm-to-table produce that was sourced from local farmers in Ontario, Canada (attendees could track the supply chain of all peaches, pears, plums, eggs, broccoli, and cauliflower).

- The insurance document for Futurist Conference was on the blockchain.

- The live artwork on site was verified on the blockchain.

- The official conference certificate was available to all volunteers who contributed.



Widely recognized as the most crypto-friendly event, Futurist encouraged attendees to gain hands-on experience by utilizing tech on multiple platforms and create a future world within the venue. The Opening Party kicked off the 3-day event followed by 2 days of an immersive conference with a full agenda packed with demonstrations, exhibits, live sessions, panel discussions and a community roundtable that unveiled next-gen solutions. Throughout the venue were interactive installations such as the gold vault lounge where attendees learned about Gold-Backed Asset Tokens from AnthemGold . The closing event was a dynamic outdoor Cabana Pool Party for all attendees sponsored by Plouton Mining .

The conference featured everything from “Blockchain Bootcamp,” which promoted mass adoption and enabled new-to-blockchain attendees to get up to speed on the way of the future tech, to engaging fireside chats, expert panels and a “Decentralized Dance Party” that took place throughout the city. Keynote addresses were delivered on the Coinsquare Stage by many high-profile speakers transforming the industry, including Founder of Jaxx & Decentral & Co-Founder of Ethereum Anthony Di Iorio, Ethereum Inventor Vitalik Buterin, Crypto Pioneer Brock Pierce, and the CEO of AnthemGold & HERC Anthem Blanchard.

“Our team was blown away with the chosen venue. The immersive screens surrounding the mainstage and audience, as well as the other digital surfaces, really made an impact,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of CryptoCurrencyWire. “There was something for everyone, regardless of their level of experience or reason for coming. We were thrilled to be part of the event that was alive with excitement and shined a spotlight on today’s and tomorrow’s innovations driven by the power of blockchain, AI and other disruptive emerging technologies.”

As part of its collaboration as the official newswire and a gold sponsor, CryptoCurrencyWire syndicated numerous articles throughout its multifaceted network of 5,000+ downstream partners and enhanced media exposure through dozens of investor-oriented brands with a collective 1.6+ million social media followers. The media campaign also offered ongoing outreach to crypto-friendly journalists and wire-grade press releases.

“We are pleased with the excellent visibility CryptoCurrencyWire was able to generate leading up to this year’s Futurist Conference,” said Mahyar Akhbari, Co-Founder of the Futurist Conference. “We brought together thousands of participants and over 100 participating exhibitors and companies that will continue to reach a wider audience, spreading their ideas and solutions to transform the world in which we live. We look forward to a continued win-win partnership.”

About the Futurist Conference

Recognized as the largest blockchain event in Canada with more than 2,500 attendees from around the world, Untraceable’s annual Futurist Conference provides an immersive and highly engaging technology event unlike any other. The Untraceable team brings experiential and disruptive technologies to life within the venue to ignite entirely new discussions of the future of technology, including how blockchain and artificial intelligence will impact everyone’s day-to-day life. The Futurist Conference is held in an entertainment complex equipped with a 50-million-dollar sound and lighting stage, 2 levels of exhibitor booths and a relaxing Cabana Pool Bar designed to further deal-making conversations. Digital surfaces throughout the venue set the stage for first-time announcements involving new tech startups, exciting partnerships, new research findings and the latest predictions.

To learn more about Untraceable’s track record with successful event production and the Futurist Conference itself, visit https://www.untraceableinc.com

About CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CRYPTO to 77948

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where News, content and information converge via Crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: http://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

CONTACT INFORMATION

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.994.9818 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.