Families Get the F.A.C.T.S.™ About Drug Addiction

LAKE LURE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Carolina’s own Jennifer Maneely has released her new book called “Dear Parents: Strategies to Help Your Loved One Through Addiction .” With the drug overdose rates continuing to rise and the medical community struggling to keep up with the needs of drug-addicted patients, Jennifer focuses on strategies for the parents to support them in understanding what they can do to help.Quickly, her new book “Dear Parents” reached the #1 Bestseller on Amazon. More and more family members are starting to seek help for themselves as the need for support for the families is growing exponentially.Jennifer Maneely, a recovering addict herself with over a decade clean, had an epiphany while working for a leadership development company. A large percentage of their clients were desperately struggling with how to handle adult kids in addiction.Because of her hard-won experience in addiction, she helped them by providing education, developing strategies, and providing the empowering messages they needed. Jen recognized that her insights into addiction world coupled with her experience as a coach, called her to dedicate her life to bringing her message of hope, experience, and wisdom to the front lines of the drug crisis in America.In her book, she has laid out the framework for family members to follow through their journey supporting a loved one in addiction. Addiction can play by its own set of rules, it has its own language, and no one teaches you how to deal with these murky, confusing waters, until now.Melissa McNair, MCC, MSC states, “This is the book a parent of an addict turns to when it’s clear that more of the same will never be enough, and the desire to do whatever it takes to break free from the pain has never been stronger. It illuminates this choice is taking on an assignment of a lifetime, and the deep-seeded commitment it requires to successfully repair and close the wide rift in this important relationship. Or walk away grounded in the knowledge that the decision to do so is made from an informed place and an act of love.”The F.A.C.T.S.™ System is taking the addiction world by storm as it helps parents to start taking back control.This proven system helps parents understand how they can support their loved one with a substance abuse issue. It supports them in answering that tough question "What do I do?" For many people, confidentiality is essential. This system is meeting parents where they are at in regard to their needs for privacy. Parents need real solutions, and the F.A.C.T.S.™ System provides that.Lynn Carnes (Jennifer’s mom) wrote: “The most important lesson I got in her recovery was this: addicts lie, cheat and manipulate in order to fuel their addiction. As parents, we are overmatched from the start. We cannot imagine the things our little babies will do to get their high. If we stick to the parenting strategies that worked for our children when they were young, we are doomed from the start. It’s a whole new game and no one prepares us for it. You have to create a whole new relationship with yourself first and then with your child.”To learn more about Jennifer Maneely, you can go to Maneelyconsulting.com or email her at Jennifer@ManeelyConsulting.com.



