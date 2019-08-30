Operating Room Equipment Market Outlook to 2026 - Analysis on Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices, Patient Monitoring, Surgical Equipment, and Other Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Operating Room Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global operating room equipment market was valued at USD 28,917.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 48,165.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2026.



Over decades operating room has been constantly evolving to be an ideal operating room which fulfills all the requirements & safety measures for patients and medical staff. The incessant technological developments in the operating room equipment industry are expected to drive the overall market as the latest technologies are always the first choice for established chains of a hospital or ambulatory clinics.



Patient safety is one of the most important parts of operating room designing in which installment of each device and their position is decided based on medical requirements and specialties provided by the respective medical institution. However, increasing awareness related to early disease diagnosis for chronic diseases and supportive medical reimbursement policies are assisting the growth in a number of surgeries and critical disease diagnosis. Thus, overall aiding a substantial growth in increasing number of healthcare facilities that own operating rooms.



The key products present in operating rooms are anesthesia & respiratory devices, patient monitoring, surgical equipment, and other products. In the year 2017, anesthesia & respiratory devices dominated the market segment as these devices are an integral part of almost all types of surgeries and a recent surge in adoption of Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS) is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The importance of sterilization and single used accessories is mounting due to the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections which are one of the most life-threatening infections. Hence, accessories of anesthesia and respiratory devices that come in contact with patients are usually for single use.



In 2017, North America was identified as the largest operating room equipment market due to key drivers such as increasing awareness & prevalence related to chronic diseases, developed healthcare infrastructure & high accessibility towards modern operating room equipment, and an increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers. Outpatient hospital care centers are growing significantly in the United States due to cost-efficiency, a preferred destination for minimally invasive surgeries, and high accessibility compared to multispecialty hospitals.



Market Competition Assessment



The growth of operating room equipment is at a steady rate and major players present in this market are specifically focusing on providing technologically advanced, mobile, cost-efficient & multi-tasking equipment.



The key manufacturers present in this market are Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, GE Healthcare, Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical), STERIS plc, and Skytron among others.



Key Market Movements

An increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with mounting awareness related to disease diagnosis & treatment

An increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers is expected to assist the demand for operating room equipment

Incessant advancement in the technologies of operating room equipment

Multi-tasking equipment and smart devices are in high demand specifically for carrying out complex surgeries in the operating room

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Operating Room Equipment Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Type of Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by End-User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Geography, 2017 Vs 2026 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high awareness related with diagnosis & treatment

3.2.2. Rising number of ambulatory surgery centers & outpatient hospitals

3.3. Challenges

3.3.1. Penetration of healthcare facilities in remote & rural areas is still major drawback which restricts its demand

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Developing technologies and incessant innovation in operating room equipment expected to drive the growth of market throughout the forecast period

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Type of Product, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices

4.2.1. Anesthesia Systems

4.2.2. Patient Warmers

4.2.3. Ventilators

4.3. Patient Monitoring

4.3.1. Surgical Imaging Displays

4.3.2. Movable Imaging displays

4.3.3. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

4.4. Surgical Equipment

4.4.1. Electrical Surgical Units

4.4.2. Handheld Surgical Instruments

4.4.3. Operating Tables

4.4.4. Surgical Boom

4.5. Other Products

4.5.1. Microscopes

4.5.2. Endoscopes

4.5.3. Operating Room Integration Systems



Chapter 5. Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by End-Users, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospitals

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4. Clinics



Chapter 6. Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Philips Healthcare

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

7.3. Medtronic PLC

7.4. Getinge AB

7.5. Stryker Corporation

7.6. Siemens Healthineers

7.7. GE Healthcare

7.8. Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical)

7.9. STERIS PLC

7.10. Skytron



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5veiwb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.