Global Urban Farming Market Nears $289 Billion by 2026 - Market Share Analysis of the Top Industry Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Farming - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Urban Farming market accounted for $210 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $288.71 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.



Production of vegetables and fruits in a narrow space, and growing demand for high class food, without pesticides or herbicides are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high preliminary savings, limits on the range of crops grown are hampering the growth of the market.



Based on Growing medium, Aeroponics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the rising plants in undersized spaces, particularly indoors. Feeding for aeroponics is also simple, as aeroponic grown-up plants usually involve less nutrients and water. Growing with aeroponics is not complicated and the benefits faraway offset any drawbacks.



By Geography, Asia Pacific region is constantly enhancing for the expansion of urban farming throughout the estimate period. Factors such as narrow land accessibility for feeding the swelling populace and the emerging economies in countries such as India and China are predict to guide the development of the market in this province.



Some of the key players profiled in the Urban Farming Market include UrbanFarmers AG, Urban Crops, SproutsIO, Sky Green, Pasona O2, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumitex, GrowUP Urban Farms, Green Sense Farms, Gotham Greens, Garden Fresh Farms, Everlight Electronics, Edenworks Inc., Brooklyn Grange Farm, BrightFarms, American Hydroponics, and Agrilution.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Urban Farming Market, By Farm Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Home Gardens

5.3 Corporate

5.4 Community

5.5 Other Farm Types



6 Global Urban Farming Market, By Growing Medium

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aeroponics

6.3 Aquaponics

6.4 Hydroponics



7 Global Urban Farming Market, By Structure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Outdoor Farming

7.3 Indoor Farming



8 Global Urban Farming Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Food Crops

8.2.1 Ornamental Plants

8.2.2 Medicinal Herbs

8.2.3 Aromatic Herbs

8.2.4 Other Non-Food Crops

8.3 Food Crops

8.3.1 Vegetables

8.3.2 Fruits

8.3.3 Cereals & Grains

8.3.4 Other Food Crops



9 Global Urban Farming Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Agriculture

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Field

9.3.2 Closed Environment

9.3.3 Other Commericals

9.4 Other Applications



10 Global Urban Farming Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 UrbanFarmers AG

12.2 Urban Crops

12.3 SproutsIO

12.4 Sky Green

12.5 Pasona O2

12.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.7 Illumitex

12.8 GrowUP Urban Farms

12.9 Green Sense Farms

12.10 Gotham Greens

12.11 Garden Fresh Farms

12.12 Everlight Electronics

12.13 Edenworks Inc.

12.14 Brooklyn Grange Farm

12.15 BrightFarms

12.16 American Hydroponics

12.17 Agrilution



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2opr3x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.