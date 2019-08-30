CNH Industrial CEO calls for passage of USMCA to support U.S. farmers and manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Burr Ridge, August 30, 2019



The Chief Executive Officer of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), Hubertus Mühlhäuser, urged prompt Congressional passing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and highlighted challenges U.S. farmers currently face due to global trade tensions in a meeting with two congressmen at the company's North American headquarters on August 29.

Canada and Mexico represent the top export markets for many U.S. manufactured products, making a strong and stable North American trade relationship a priority.

“Trade tensions and tariffs are impacting America’s farmers, causing increasing uncertainty for rural families, businesses and communities,” said Mr. Mühlhäuser. “That’s why quick ratification by the U.S. Congress of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is essential, and we welcomed this opportunity to share the need for swift action on trade issues with congressional representatives.”

Congressman Bill Foster, who represents Burr Ridge as part of Illinois’ 11th District and Congressman Sean Casten, from the neighboring 6th District, were part of the roundtable discussion.

“Illinois is a leader in agriculture because of its hardworking farm families and world-leading technology from suppliers like CNH Industrial in Burr Ridge. Farming provides American jobs and feeds the nation and the world. I am committed to supporting farmers in Illinois and across the country and am proud to represent the workers, employees and researchers of CNH Industrial,” said Rep. Foster.

CNH Industrial manufactures and markets agricultural and construction equipment under its Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction brands as well as powertrains for FPT Industrial in North America.

Rep. Casten said, “Illinois farmers and manufacturers are leaders in the global marketplace due in large part to the U.S. uniquely fostering economic innovation. Touring CNH Industrial’s headquarters today and directly hearing their concerns with the global economy was incredibly valuable.”

CNH Industrial has 11 manufacturing plants, 12 research and development centers, and a workforce of 9,000 in North America. The Company designs, produces and sells ‘machines for work’ and is present in all major markets worldwide, giving it a unique competitive position.





