The Romanian Kronicles: A New York Times Best Seller. Or A Real life story of Betrayal Greed

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who is she? A Nursing student, Assistant to the CEO of TruLife Distribution, a realtor, and a wife.Imagine receiving an email from a woman named Rodica Lesan, Executive Assistant to CEO/ Lead Coordinator for TruLife Distribution, based in North Miami, FL. It turns out that Rodica Lesan is actually Rodica Gould, new wife of Brian Gould, aka Brainchild, based in Boca Raton, FL. She is actually a fulltime nursing student.Imagine pulling up the website of a company formed only a few months ago with no address of their office, etc. You need a secret password to read about the officers and their bios. After careful investigation, it turns out that they are running this company out of a townhouse in Boca Raton, FL, with a small virtual office rented in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.The website states – Your US Headquarters.Brian Gould, aka Brainchild, and his wife are facing civil actions from former employer NPI. Rodica has been served with the following complaint:• COUNT I- TORTIOUS INTERFERENCE WITH ADVANTAGEOUS BUSINESS RELATIONSHIPS• COUNT II- TORTIOUS INTERFERENCE WITH ADVANTAGEOUS CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIPS• COUNT III- CONSPIRACY• COUNT IV- FLORIDA UNIFORM TRADE SECRETS ACT• COUNT V- BREACH OF CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTRod Coleman, attorney for NPI, states, “Here, we have a typical con. Trulife tries to lure foreign brands into thinking that they have a headquarters, warehouse and infrastructure to sell their brand in the U.S”. This is an attempt to clone and steal NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution” system. Rodica was actually the assistant to Mr. Mitch Gould, and conspired with Brian Gould, aka Brainchild, to compete against his former employer, NPI. Swift legal action has been brought against both parties.The head of NPI’s investigative team brings over 22 years of experience to the case states: “I have never come across such betrayal, conspiracy and sabotage of a son to his father. I am here to ensure justice is served and I will do everything in my power to see that this happens.”MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and creator of “Evolution of Distribution”, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.



