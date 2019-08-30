William Thomas Digital expands marketing technology leadership with the addition of Bob Sybydlo in the role of Director, Marketing Automation Solutions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help fuel North American expansion, William Thomas Digital has added to its marketing technology leadership team with the addition of Bob Sybydlo in the role of Director, Marketing Automation Solutions. Sybydlo is a recognized leader in marketing technology who has spent the last 13 years leading award-winning enterprise marketing automation solutions, implementations, and programs for eBay, Air Canada, CIBC, HP, Dominos, Samsung, BMO, BMW and more. Sybydlo most recently served as Director, Marketing Technology for FCB/SIX, and previously as Director, Marketing Intelligence for Chicago-based Yesmail.



“We utilize an ever expanding suite of marketing technology tools to create incredibly personalized and unique experiences for our clients' customers. Bob’s diverse technology background, creative approach, and leadership experience will help us to continue to scale in a rapidly evolving technology environment,” said Greg Elliott, Managing Director of William Thomas Digital.

“William Thomas Digital stood out as an agency solving complex marketing challenges using a deep technology expertise unmatched in the market. I am excited to join the team and work with industry-leading clients," said Bob Sybydlo.

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is building one of North America’s leading Digital Messaging, CRM and personalized experiences agencies. We help organizations of all sizes to communicate relevant and personalized messaging to their customers through Email, Mobile Push, SMS, Social, Web, Marketing Automation and Chat. Some of North America’s most successful brands in the Loyalty, Retail, CPG, B2B, and financial services sectors work with William Thomas’ CRM subject matter experts to create lasting relationships, increase lifetime value, capture wallet share, build loyalty and elevate their brand above competitors. Some of those brands include: SCENE Loyalty, Loblaw, The Body Shop, Scotiabank, Finastra, Alexanian, Cadillac Fairview, Cambridge Global Payments and more. Learn more at: www.williamthomasdigital.com

Contact: Greg Elliott, Managing Director William Thomas Digital greg@williamthomasdigital.com

